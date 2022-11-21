Second Red Arrows pilot sacked over sexual harassment claims

An inquiry into a “toxic” culture at the Red Arrows results in sackings

A second Red Arrows pilot has been sacked from the team as part of an internal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying.

Flight Lieutenant Will Cambridge, who had been flying as Red 4 for the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Display Team, was sacked as part of the biggest scandal in the Red Arrows’ near 60-year history.

The Lincolnshire-based Red Arrows have been embroiled in severe allegations of bullying, misogyny, sexual harassment and generally unacceptable behaviour – prompting an internal review into the matter.

Various reports suggest that there are multiple incidents of “toxic” behaviour and cultures within the team, which shrunk from an 11-name lineup to seven for 2022/23.

Cambridge is one of two pilots to have been sacked from the Red Arrows as part of this investigation, bringing to an end his relatively short time at the team, having joined in 2019.

It is believed that Cambridge propositioned female personnel and engaged in a physical relationship with a colleague, according to The Daily Mail.

News of his sacking comes just days after Flight Lieutenant Damon Green’s dismissal from the aerobatic team was confirmed.

Flt Lt Green had taken on the role of Red 8 last year, but ‘stepped down’ for the 2022/23 season due to ‘family circumstances’ which appear to relate to this inquiry.

It has also been reported that up to five other members of the squadron have been disciplined following findings from the inquiry.

An RAF spokesperson previously said a “zero tolerance approach” was adopted for “unacceptable behaviour”, as the Air Force commissioned a review and took “appropriate actions where wrongdoing has been proven.”

The RAF said following the breaking of these sackings: “The RAF Police Special Investigations Branch investigated specific allegations and whilst there were no criminal cases to be answered, we continue to look into the circumstances that led to the inquiry.

“To date, several RAF personnel have been investigated under the RAF’s Major Administrative Action Procedures. These investigations have resulted in a range of outcomes up to and including dismissals from the RAF.

“The inquiry recommended a variety of measures to improve behaviours and culture on the unit. Many of these recommendations have already been implemented and all are being pursued as a priority.

“They included actions to improve understanding of what is and isn’t acceptable and how to stop unacceptable behaviours. The whole team has received extensive training on unacceptable behaviours and ‘Walk on By’ cultures. Additional training on unacceptable behaviours has also recently been implemented across the Royal Air Force.

“The RAF commends the actions of all those who came forward to provide the inquiry and subsequent investigations with their evidence. It is important for unacceptable behaviour to be called out and reported wherever and whenever it is encountered.

“We take all allegations of unacceptable behaviour extremely seriously and will continue to take decisive action against anyone who fails to uphold our high standards, in accordance with the Ministry of Defence’s Zero Tolerance Policy.”