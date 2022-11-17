New support service for families bereaving suicide victims in Lincolnshire
Offering a helping hand to people affected by suicide – either within family or friendships
A suicide bereavement support service for Lincolnshire families and residents has been set up by Listening Ear, a social charity offering counselling services across the country.
Amparo, a unique suicide postvention service, will be funded by NHS Lincolnshire’s Integrated Care Board and provide free support to any bereaved individuals and families across Lincolnshire.
It has been devised to offer support to anyone who has experienced an incident of suicide in their family – assisting with the grieving process and helping people cope during difficult times.
In the age of mental health awareness, it is a timely launch for Lincolnshire and beyond, with the Amparo footprint covering over 13 million people in England, equal to 23% of the country’s population.
According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 5,224 registered suicide cases in England in 2020, equivalent to an age-standardised mortality rate of 10 deaths per 100,000 people.
The Amparo service was set up by registered charity Listening Ear, and has been rolled out across Cheshire, Merseyside, South Yorkshire, Lancashire, Hampshire, Thames Valley and more.
The free support will include guidance during inquests, help with media enquiries, contact within 24 hours of referral and one-to-one support and counselling from a named Amparo liaison worker.
Two members of staff will operate remotely but travel across Lincolnshire for referrals
Amparo launched in Lincolnshire just days after the conclusion of an inquest hearing into the death of a 14-year-old autistic boy, who took his own life after mental health struggles – with the parents blaming local NHS services for not taking the family’s medical history into consideration.
The charity claims that since the commencement of the Amparo service in other areas of England, no beneficiaries went on to take their own life, as evidenced by an audit from the coroner’s office.
For more information, visit the Amparo website or call 0300 0889255.