Parent fuming after Lincoln school ‘removed toilet doors’

A Lincoln parent is disgusted after her daughter said the girls’ toilet doors at her school had been removed, raising concerns over privacy.

However, Lincoln Castle Academy, which is run by the Harbour Learning Trust, said the reason the boys’ and girls’ toilet doors were removed was due to vandalism of the toilets and sinks. This is a temporary measure until CCTV is connected in those areas.

This comes after the Department for Education called for special measures to be introduced at the school following an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report – else the trust in the charge of the school will have funding cut.

The concerned parent, who wished to remain unnamed, also claimed to The Lincolnite that mirrors have been taken off the wall, but her issue was with the toilet door saying “there is no privacy at all”.

They added: “This school is getting beyond a joke and I feel as parents knowing your daughter doesn’t feel safe to go to the toilet does not sit right with me.”

The situation caused some parents concern as they thought the individual cubicle doors had also been removed in the girls’ toilets, but the school has shown that this is not the case.

In a statement, the school and Harbour Learning Trust said: “It’s been brought to the trust’s attention that a student video is circulating that claims toilet doors have been removed at Lincoln Castle Academy.

“We would like to reassure parents/carers that the doors to toilet cubicles HAVE NOT been removed.

“Due to a recent spout of vandalism, where toilets, sinks etc had been badly damaged and smashed, it was requested by the school’s site manager that preventative measures were put in place to safeguard the students and school property.

“During a routine health and safety audit yesterday (Wednesday, November 16), Harbour Learning Trust’s Estate Manager assessed what was an appropriate measure to take in line with Health & Safety Executive legislation.”

Mr Hanson, Principal of Lincoln Castle Academy, said: “It was agreed that the external door to the toilets could be removed where appropriate as this did not violate student privacy when using the facilities.

“This interim measure has been put in place until which time CCTV is connected in those areas. This temporary measure also prevents toilet facilities from being damaged thereby reducing the number of times they have to be shut down altogether until they are made safe to use again”.

The statement from the school and the trust also states that the facilities at Lincoln Castle Academy consist of both boys’ and girls’ toilets in the East and West blocks.

The West Block also provides two gender neutral toilet facilities and an accessible toilet with full hygiene facilities, including a shower that are also open to students all day.

The statement added: “Should a student need to use the toilet facilities they must inform their teacher who will sign them out of class, using their planner which is then taken with them.

“Upon return to the class, the teacher will then sign them back in with the time. This is part of our safeguarding procedures (that were graded effective in Ofsted’s report) and ensures the whereabouts of students are known at all times.”