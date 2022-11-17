Teen girl banned from Carlton Centre for repeated anti-social behaviour

Following repeated anti-social behaviour (ASB) at the Carlton Centre in Lincoln, a 15-year-old girl has now been given a civil injunction banning her from the area.

The injunction was granted at Youth Court yesterday (16 November) after it was identified that the girl had regularly attended the Carlton Centre and Deacon Road retail parks, causing significant issues with ASB and intimidation towards local businesses and members of the public.

The injunction will last for nine months, and it has been granted with “power of arrest”. Civil injunctions can be granted with or without this power, and it means that if she breaches the injunction, she can be arrested and brought back before the court. Under its conditions she must not:

Enter the Carlton Centre or Deacon Road Retail Parks, Lincoln, unless in the company of an appropriate adult aged 21 years or over

Enter the grounds of Greetwell Quarry, Lincoln

Act in a manner that causes or is likely to cause nuisance or annoyance to any person

The girl in question cannot be named for legal reasons.

ASB lead for the Lincoln Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), PC Andy Balding, has been helping to manage the issues in the area under Op Nevett. He said: “This follows countless incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminality in the north of Lincoln by large groups of youths in recent months. The girl we’ve now secured an injunction against is considered to be the ringleader and is always present when issues occur.

“The local NPT team, along with other NPTs and response officers have been carrying out regular targeted patrols to deter and disperse these groups. The injunction now provides an immediate and effective power for officers to remove the negative influence of this individual by arresting her if she continues to attend these locations.

“The result should send a strong message to any others who decide to follow the same path of ASB and continuous targeting of businesses and residents of the local community.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.