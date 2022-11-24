Peter Levy in high definition! BBC One HD to roll out regionally next year

The presenter joins in jokes about a hike in make-up budget

Look North viewers will be able to watch the regional news programme in high definition from Spring next year, as BBC One HD rolls out across England’s hyperlocal areas.

Currently, if you are watching BBC One programming on the dedicated HD channel, you have to switch to standard definition to watch local news broadcast Look North.

However, a new BBC initiative opens up BBC One HD for local programming, without the need to change channels.

It is hoped that this will be rolled out from Spring next year across all four corners of the country, following the announcement that BBC One HD will have regional versions on newer internet-connected platforms – including Sky Glass and Virgin Media Cable.

It offers viewers a never-before-seen chance to witness BBC Look North host Peter Levy in crisp high definition, as he asks tough questions in interviews and brings regional updates on the goings on of Greater Lincolnshire.

Mr Levy joined in with some light-hearted jokes about the HD move, agreeing with one viewer who said it will blow the budget for the make-up department!

Yes good point, well made. https://t.co/jLOyN3x0Zi — Peter Levy (@peter_levy) November 23, 2022

This change does, however, mean the end of standard-definition viewing for local programming.

Kieran Clifton, BBC Director of Distribution says: “By Spring next year, viewers in England will be able to receive BBC One HD for their region and not have to tune away to watch their local news and programming.

“This, coupled with upgrades to BBC channels that aren’t currently available on some devices in HD, will mean viewers will get a more easily accessible, better quality experience when watching BBC programmes from early next year.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now