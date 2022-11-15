Pony abandoned with maggot-infested wounds in Lincolnshire

The RSPCA are appealing for information after a beautiful Shetland pony was left abandoned in Spalding, with maggots growing inside its wounds.

The blue and white Fallabella Shetland Stallion, called Bert, was found in an abandoned, ugly state with very little weight on him and even wounds with maggots growing inside them.

He had been abandoned in Marsh Lane, Lutton Marsh, Spalding on July 10 – before being kept safe by a kind-hearted horse owner and then taken to Bransby Horses for treatment and rehabilitation.

Bert is aged between six and nine and was microchipped, with RSPCA inspector Kate Burris now following up on leads to track down Bert’s previous owner.

It is believed that Bert was recently sold to someone in the Spalding area, and the animal welfare charity are hoping to gather information from anyone in the vicinity.

Kate said: “When Bert was abandoned he was in an appalling state and had a wound on his wither and the skin was rotting and which was riddled with maggots.

“I have been following up a number of leads which I had as a result of the information from his microchip – however I have been informed that Bert had most recently been sold to someone living in the Spalding area and I am keen to find this person as they may have important information which can help with my investigation.

“Fortunately Bert has now recovered well from his injuries and we are grateful to the team at Bransby Horses who have done an incredible job nursing him back to health.”

Anyone who has any information, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area, should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 1238018, quoting incident 00910399.