Potty about plants: Lincoln woman turns passion into dream job
Over 200 house plants filling up every room in her house
A local woman who has 200 house plants filling up every room of her house turned her passion into her dream job.
Amy Loosley, along with three friends, set up Soil Ninja which is a business that makes specialist soil in Lincoln.
She told BBC Look North: “I would say I am beyond obsessed. I could not live without them…it’s hard to refrain myself, I see a plant, I want it.”
Amy is continuing to grow her collection and said “plants are so vital for your mental health and your wellbeing.”