Potty about plants: Lincoln woman turns passion into dream job

A man faces a sentence of life imprisonment after a jury today (Wednesday) found him guilty of carrying out a murder in a Lincolnshire hamlet.

Rolandas Karbauskas, 48, was on trial at Lincoln Crown Court and had denied the murder of Saulius Badgziunas, 58.

But a jury found Karbauskas guilty of murder after deliberating for over nine hours.

Karbauskas showed no reaction as the jury foreman returned the guilty verdict by a 10-2 majority.

Judge Simon Hirst told Karbauskas he will be sentenced on Friday morning.

“Mr Karbauskas I will sentence you at 10am on Friday,” Judge Hirst told him.

“You will no doubt know a life sentence awaits you. The only thing I need to determine is what the minimum sentence will be.”

Mr Badgziunas was discovered fatally injured at a property in School Lane, Broadholme, near Saxilby, on Monday, March 14.

John Lloyd-Jones KC, prosecuting, told the jury Mr Badgziunas died from a single stab wound to the back inflicted by Karbauskas, who lived in a caravan on School Lane.

Mr Lloyd-Jones said the stab wound was around 20cms in its tract, and had passed through the deceased’s back muscles, into his left chest cavity, and through part of his heart before ending up at the breast bone.

According to the pathologist, the stab wound would have required at least severe force to inflict, and was with a weapon with a double cutting blade, Mr Lloyd-Jones added.

Karbauskas, who listened to the trial via a Lithuanian interpreter, was arrested and interviewed.

He told police he was not responsible for stabbing Mr Badgziunas, but chose not to give evidence from the witness box during his trial.