Reclaim The Night: March for women’s safety in Lincoln

Making a stand against sexual harassment and assault
A Reclaim The Night march was held in Lincoln to take a stand against sexual harassment and assault. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite

Hundreds of students marched through Lincoln to take a stand against sexual harassment and sexual assault for the Reclaim The Night march on Thursday night.

The University of Lincoln’s Vice Chancellor Neal Juster also attended to show his support for the cause.

The event started outside The Swan bar on the university campus and later marched down the High Street in the city centre and gathered outside the Engine Shed.

Hundreds of people gathered for the Reclaim The Night march in Lincoln. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite

One woman in attendance told BBC Look North: “I don’t really feel safe walking around the streets, just like cat calling, things like that, it’s not acceptable and I think people don’t understand the extent of the damage that it does to people.”

One of the male students who attended the protest added: “Everyone deserves to feel safe, so I think we can do this and all come together to show how important it is and it’s an amazing turnout.

“If it helps everyone feel a little bit safer at night that’s the main thing.”

The University of Lincoln’s Vice Chancellor Neal Juster also attended to show his support for the protest. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite

People made their feelings known by holding up various banners. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite

Zuzuanna Romanska, VP Wellbeing & Community at Lincoln Students’ Union. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite

See more of our photo gallery below:

Faith Jones and Zuzuanna Romanska addressing those who attended to support the Reclaim The Night march in Lincoln. | Photo: John Aron for The Lincolnite

