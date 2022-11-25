Reclaim The Night: March for women’s safety in Lincoln
Making a stand against sexual harassment and assault
Hundreds of students marched through Lincoln to take a stand against sexual harassment and sexual assault for the Reclaim The Night march on Thursday night.
The University of Lincoln’s Vice Chancellor Neal Juster also attended to show his support for the cause.
The event started outside The Swan bar on the university campus and later marched down the High Street in the city centre and gathered outside the Engine Shed.
One woman in attendance told BBC Look North: “I don’t really feel safe walking around the streets, just like cat calling, things like that, it’s not acceptable and I think people don’t understand the extent of the damage that it does to people.”
One of the male students who attended the protest added: “Everyone deserves to feel safe, so I think we can do this and all come together to show how important it is and it’s an amazing turnout.
“If it helps everyone feel a little bit safer at night that’s the main thing.”
