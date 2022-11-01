Scunthorpe man who threatened shop staff with knife jailed
Twenty-six-year-old David Kenyon of no fixed abode has been sentenced to over four years in jail when he appeared in court last week.
The background to the case – we were called on Sunday 4 September 2022, to reports of an armed robbery at a convenience store on Scotter Road in Scunthorpe where a shop assistant was threatened by a man with a knife.
David Kenyon had entered the shop armed with a knife and threatened the female shop worker, he then went around the counter assaulted her and attempted to gain access to the till, he was not successful in stealing from the till but stole packets of tobacco.
Detective Inspector Leanne Murphy said, “This sentence is a very good outcome and should serve as a reminder to anyone who is intent on a life of crime that your actions will catch up with you and will end up with a custodial sentence.
“Thankfully the shopkeeper was not seriously hurt but she was very shaken by the incident, and I hope she will find some comfort in knowing David Kenyon will be safely behind bars for the next four years.”