Countdown begins to Lincoln Christmas Market
Lincoln is getting into the festive mood
It is almost time for the return of Lincoln’s annual Christmas Market, as the city gets into the early festive spirit with decorations around the High Street area at the start of November.
Taking place between Thursday, December 1 and Sunday, December 4, Lincoln Christmas Market is the city’s biggest event of the calendar, attracting more than a quarter of a million people each year for a weekend of great food, drinks and festivities.
With less than a month to go before the event kicks off, Lincoln is starting to take on the Christmas aesthetic already, as on Tuesday, November 1 the High Street was decorated with festive hanging lights, and the Cornhill had two gold stars installed for the public to enjoy.
The hanging lights can be seen through almost all of the pedestrianised High Street area, as well as on Guildhall Street, St Benedict’s Square, Saltergate, the Cornhill Quarter and The Strait.
The decorations form a large part of the city’s Christmas celebrations, with the festive light switch-on taking place at Lincoln High Street on Thursday, November 17.
The lights will be switched on by Kerry Katona and her daughter Lily McFadden, who both star in this year’s Christmas pantomime production of Cinderella at the New Theatre Royal.
Kicking off at 4.30pm, there will also be a series of live entertainment at the light switch-on, with the Mayor and City Sheriff also in attendance.
The installation of these Christmas decorations in Lincoln has sparked an age-old debate: when is the correct time to put your tinsel and tree up? And is November 1 too early?
