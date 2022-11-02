Teen boy seriously injured in Scunthorpe ‘hit and run’
Officers investigating reports of a road traffic collision in Scunthorpe are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
It was reported that two motorcycles were travelling along Grange Lane South, near to the junction of Everest Road, at around 6:00pm on Monday 31 October when it is believed one of the bikes was in collision with a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a teenage boy, was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries.
The motorcyclists are reported to have left the scene.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, or if you were one of the motorcyclists, you can get in touch with us on 101, quoting log 417 of 31 October.