Lincolnshire man jailed for sexual assault and attempted rape

Caine Hull appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today where he was sentenced to a total of 70 months for attempted rape, four incidents of sexual assault and one incident of attempted robbery. He will also remain on the Sex offenders Register indefinitely.

The offences occurred in 2018. Hull, aged 21, from Stamford, was found guilty following trial on 11 July when he was remanded, pending today’s sentencing.

The Officer investigating the sexual assaults and attempted rape, DC Kerry Munro said, “Firstly, I would like to pay tribute to the women assaulted by Hull and their bravery in coming to us and supporting the investigation.

“It’s been a long wait for them to finally see Hull face justice for what he has done. The delays they have endured were exacerbated by Hull’s refusal to accept responsibility for his crimes.

“No sentence could make up for the harm he has caused but I hope today’s result brings some peace and consolation to these inspirational women.

“This is a message to perpetrators of the consequences of their actions. We will do all in our power to bring offenders before the courts, no matter how long it takes.

“If you have been a victim of sexual assault, we will take your report seriously and treat you with sensitivity and respect.

“Support is available regardless of if you choose to report to us and it’s vital that we take every opportunity to highlight that. You can speak to the organisations listed below in confidence, and what you tell them won’t be shared with the police unless you ask for it to be.”

Spring Lodge Sexual Assault Referral Centre

Providing help for any adult who has been raped, sexually assaulted or sexually abused at any point in their lives.

Lincolnshire Rape Crisis

Support for people of all genders and ages living or working in Lincolnshire who have been affected by any form of sexual violence.

Victim Support

A national charity dedicated to helping anyone affected by crime – not just victims and witnesses, but friends, family and anyone else caught up in the aftermath.

Rape Crisis

A national charity offering confidential help, advice and a range of Rape Crisis Centres around the UK.