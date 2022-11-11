The Crown Season 5: Lincolnshire features again in hit Netflix show

Season five of the show is out now

Lincolnshire once again had a big part to play in the creation of one of Netflix’s most popular shows – as season five of The Crown hit the streaming service this week.

The latest series of the award-winning period drama The Crown arrived on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9 – portraying the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the major topics surrounding the Royal Family.

This season looks at the complex relationship of Charles and Diana, with Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki taking on the respective roles, while Imelda Staunton replaced Olivia Colman as The Queen.

Fans of the show were again treated to plenty of scenes shot here in Lincolnshire, following on from the rich history of the county’s involvement in The Crown.

Belvoir Castle near Grantham was used as Windsor Castle for filming of the show’s first three seasons – before Burghley House in Stamford took its place.

Burghley House was again a key filming spot for The Crown, with the show’s new series depicting a fire at Windsor Castle in 1992 – which destroyed 115 rooms.

Ironmonger Street was closed off in September 2021 and Nelsons of Stamford temporarily became a Chinese takeaway as film crews transformed the area for the show.

Criticism of The Crown’s dramatisation

The Crown has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks, with former Prime Minister Sir John Major calling a scene depicting a proposed plot to oust Queen Elizabeth II “a barrel-load of malicious nonsense”.

Dame Judi Dench also reserved criticism for the show’s dramatisation of royal events, with Netflix defending its show saying events have “already been scrutinised and well-documented” elsewhere.

The Crown: Season 5 is available now on Netflix.

