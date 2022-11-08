3 hours ago

The Lincolnite tries: Fat Eddies’ Smash Burgers

Loaded fries, Mac and Cheese, and more
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A Lincoln chef’s mobile business is making mouths water across Lincoln with smash burgers, Po’ boy sandwiches, Mac and Cheese, loaded fries, and ribs. The Lincolnite couldn’t wait for a taste test.

Ross Denovellis, 33, started Fat Eddies in July 2022 and has a base on the Allenby Industrial Estate in Lincoln, from which Just Eat and Deliveroo orders are delivered to customers.

Fat Eddies also runs a pop-up marquee which Ross takes to various locations in the county, with the next one due to be at Redline Motor Services in Cleethorpes on Saturday, November 19 – see which locations Fat Eddies will be popping up at here.

Loaded fries are on the menu too! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Enjoy some tasty fried chicken too! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Ross Denovellis owns Fat Eddies, which serves smash burgers, loaded fries and more.

Ross, who is originally from Skegness and has lived in Lincoln for 12 years, said: “I’ve always been a chef and wanted to do my own thing.

“There aren’t too many good burgers you can order online, and there’s a lot of food vans, so I saw a gap in the market to do my own.

“It’s going really well and the reaction has been very positive. It’s been a good start for a new business and I am hoping for a busy winter.”

Ross also serves his food from a pop-up marquee at various locations around the county. | Photo: Fat Eddies Facebook

Ross came up with his purr-fect business name by naming it after a cat – his friend’s large feline called Eddie!

Fat Eddies offers delivery Wednesday to Saturday (10am-9pm) and on Sundays (5pm-9pm).

