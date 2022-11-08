The Lincolnite tries: Fat Eddies’ Smash Burgers
Loaded fries, Mac and Cheese, and more
A Lincoln chef’s mobile business is making mouths water across Lincoln with smash burgers, Po’ boy sandwiches, Mac and Cheese, loaded fries, and ribs. The Lincolnite couldn’t wait for a taste test.
Ross Denovellis, 33, started Fat Eddies in July 2022 and has a base on the Allenby Industrial Estate in Lincoln, from which Just Eat and Deliveroo orders are delivered to customers.
Fat Eddies also runs a pop-up marquee which Ross takes to various locations in the county, with the next one due to be at Redline Motor Services in Cleethorpes on Saturday, November 19 – see which locations Fat Eddies will be popping up at here.
Ross, who is originally from Skegness and has lived in Lincoln for 12 years, said: “I’ve always been a chef and wanted to do my own thing.
“There aren’t too many good burgers you can order online, and there’s a lot of food vans, so I saw a gap in the market to do my own.
“It’s going really well and the reaction has been very positive. It’s been a good start for a new business and I am hoping for a busy winter.”
Ross came up with his purr-fect business name by naming it after a cat – his friend’s large feline called Eddie!
Fat Eddies offers delivery Wednesday to Saturday (10am-9pm) and on Sundays (5pm-9pm).
