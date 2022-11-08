The Lincolnite tries: Fat Eddies’ Smash Burgers

A man charged with murder after a body was found in a Boston pumping station has today (Tuesday) gone on trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Kamil Zydek, 34, denies the murder of fellow Polish national Marcin Stolarek, 41.

Zydek, of no fixed address, has also pleaded not guilty to a second charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The body of Mr Storalek was found at the Chain Bridge Road pumping station in Boston by a service engineer in January 2020.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court heard police launched a major police investigation and two other men have already been convicted of Mr Storalek’s murder.

Gordon Aspden KC warned the jury in his opening speech: “Some of the evidence you will hear during these proceedings is shocking, graphic and disturbing.”

Mr Aspden told them: “It is the Crown’s case that in the early hours of Thursday 28 November 2019 this defendant, Kamil Zydek, together with two associates, Lukasz Ferenc and Adam Kaminski, murdered Marcel Stolarek.

“Those two other men have already been convicted of that murder in earlier court proceedings. One, Kaminski, pleaded guilty. The other, Ferenc, was convicted by a jury.”

The prosecution allege Mr Storalek had been tied up and repeatedly beaten at Kaminski’s home in Union Court, Boston.

Mr Aspden said Mr Storalek’s dead or dying body was then placed in the boot of a car and taken to a waterway.

“Mr Zydek’s role was to plan and organise the killing, and also the disposal of the body,” Mr Aspden told the jury.

Mr Aspden said Zydek has refused to reveal the motive for the killing, but there was evidence it arose out of drugs or drugs money.

“One of the three murderers, this defendant, also left the UK in the aftermath of the police investigation into the body,” Mr Aspden added.

The jury heard Zydek travelled to his native Poland, but was arrested by Dutch police earlier this year and then extradited to the UK.

“It is why this defendant is being tried separately from those two men I mentioned earlier, Kaminski and Ferenc,” Mr Aspden explained.

“This defendant voted with his feet.”

Mr Aspden told the jury Mr Storalek’s body was discovered after it appeared to have been lifted up into the clearance bay of the pumping station by a nearby grabbing machine.

A home office pathologist found the cause of death as head injures from a blunt trauma, with numerous recent injuries before death, including a broken left leg.

Tests also showed a potentially fatal dose of amphetamines in Mr Storalek’s blood.

Police appeals led them to Mr Storalek’s parents and girlfriend in Poland who had not heard from him since late November 2019.

DNA samples from his parents confirmed Marcin Stolarek as the body found at the pumping station.

He had exchanged a last series of message with his girlfriend in Poland at 9.58pm on November 27, 2019.

Mr Aspden said: “His last recorded words to his girlfriend were ‘you love me, and I love you.’ ”

The trial continues.

