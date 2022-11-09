Thor’s Tipi brings festive atmosphere back to Lincoln
Mulled wine, booze hot chocolate, and more
It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas…well, there’s still over a month to go until the big day, but the festive atmosphere can be felt at Thor’s Tipi in Lincoln.
The popular annual attraction returned to the city last week and is open daily between 10am-11pm.
Thor’s Tipi bar in Lincoln will remain open until Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Local couple Jackie and Guy Beven said Thor’s Tipi is “always our first port of call for the festive season”.
Alan Duffell travelled to Lincoln from Warwick with Denise Cleaver to celebrate his birthday saying he was “enjoying the early Christmas atmosphere” and would recommend the mulled wine.
Enjoy mulled wine, booze hot chocolate, and more by cozy log fires, as well as new additions of local pizza from Dough Loco and live music nights.
Tables cannot be pre-booked as only walk-ins are accepted and all payments must be made by card.
Alex Ramamoorthy, General Manager at Thor’s Tipi in Lincoln, told The Lincolnite: “It’s been beautiful so far. We are ahead of our targets and doing brilliantly.
“Lincoln is very welcoming and we’re happy to be here celebrating the festive period with the people of the city.”
