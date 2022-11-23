Three seriously injured in Bourne crash
The road was closed overnight and reopened this morning
A serious collision occurred on Spalding Road, Bourne at the junction of Bourne Rugby Club at around 7.15pm on Tuesday, 22 November.
Three people were seriously injured in the collision, which occurred between a blue Toyota Yaris and a Grey Volvo V40.
The road was closed over night while recovery took place and reopened this morning.
We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles shortly before. We are also asking for anyone who has any video footage of the vehicles, for example dashcam or Ring doorbell prior to the collision.
- Email: [email protected] and include ‘Incident 372 of 22 November’.
- Call us on 101
