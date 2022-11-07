Transfer offer for thousands of Spalding GP Surgery patients

The trust running it decided not to extend its contract

The NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has announced that patients registered at Spalding GP Surgery will be transferred over to Gosberton Medical Centre

The decision was made by the ICB after what was described as a robust process to identify a GP surgery for patients to be transferred to. The ICB is an NHS body responsible for arranging the provision of health services in the county.

Since 2018, services at Spalding GP Surgery have been provided from Johnson Community Hospital by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS). However, the trust has decided not to extended its contact, but has agreed to continue providing services at Spalding GP Surgery until an alternative service is in place.

This means that around 3,000 patients will be transferred across to Gosberton Medical Centre, located on Low Gate in the village. The practice currently cares for over 7,500 patients and is rated as ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Spalding GP Surgery will remain open until all patients have been transferred.

Sarah-Jane Mills, Director for Primary Care, Communities and Social Values at NHS Lincolnshire ICB, said: “We are very pleased with the outcome and look forward to working alongside the staff at Gosberton Medical Centre to ensure the smooth transition of patients from Spalding GP Surgery.

“We were very impressed with discussions with Gosberton Medical Centre, the assurances they gave us, and their ambitions for the future.

“We would like to thank patients at Spalding GP Surgery for their patience during this process, and for all the feedback we received which has helped us to reach what we feel is a good outcome for all given the circumstances.”

The GP Partners at Gosberton said: “We are delighted to have been given this opportunity to work with the ICB and look forward to welcoming the new patients in the coming weeks.

The GP Partners added: “This fits in with our long-term plans and will support us to continue developing services that meet our patients needs now and, in the future.”

Gosberton Medical Centre are keen to develop plans with the ICB, including delivering services at Johnson Community Hospital.

The ICB would like to reassure all patients that they shouldn’t experience any disruption and they should continue to access services at Spalding GP Surgery until informed otherwise.

Anyone who does not want to be transferred to Gosberton Medical Centre has the right to choose an alternative GP practice – find your nearest GP online here.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.