Road closed for 15 hours after serious crash near Sleaford
The road was closed through the night and into Monday morning
The A153 Sleaford Road was closed through the night and into Monday morning as police investigated a serious collision.
The crash happened at around 6pm on Sunday, November 7 and was described as serious.
The road at Honington was closed in both directions.
Traffic sensors in the area indicate two vehicles were involved in the incident.
It is not yet clear if any casualties have been reported as a result of the crash, however people near the scene reported that an air ambulance was in attendance.
A road closure remains in place from A607 Lincoln Road to Main Street.