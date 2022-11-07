14 seconds ago

Road closed for 15 hours after serious crash near Sleaford

The road was closed through the night and into Monday morning
| Photo: RSM Photography

The A153 Sleaford Road was closed through the night and into Monday morning as police investigated a serious collision.

The crash happened at around 6pm on Sunday, November 7 and was described as serious.

The road at Honington was closed in both directions.

| Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic sensors in the area indicate two vehicles were involved in the incident.

| Photo: RSM Photography

It is not yet clear if any casualties have been reported as a result of the crash, however people near the scene reported that an air ambulance was in attendance.

A road closure remains in place from A607 Lincoln Road to Main Street.