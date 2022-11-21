Victim admitted she had “drunk far too much” as man denies rape in Spalding

A Pinchbeck man has gone on trial accused of raping a woman who he met during a night out in Spalding.

Matthew George Cocks, 26, denies a single charge of rape after sharing a taxi home with the woman on May 29 last year.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court heard the woman, who cannot be named, had spent the day socialising with a friend.

Robert Underwood, prosecuting, said the pair of friends were due to go home together after going into Spalding, but became separated.

Mr Underwood said the woman, by her own admission, had “drunk far too much,” and was crying uncontrollably.

At that point the woman came to the attention of staff at Bentley’s nightclub who were “a little bit concerned” for her and booked her a taxi, the jury heard.

Mr Underwood said the woman failed to get in the taxi and at that point was approached by Cocks who was also “in drink.”

“It seems he suggested they share a taxi back together,” Mr Underwood told the jury.

Mr Underwood said while in the taxi the woman agreed to go back to Cocks’ home so she could charge her mobile phone which was flat, and let her mother know where she was.

The woman sat on the sofa where Cocks joined her after telling her that he had put her phone on charge in the kitchen, Mr Underwood alleged.

Mr Underwood then claimed Cocks became amorous, fondling the woman, before penetrating her.

“She was crying, she was saying to him ‘I want to go home,’ but he would have none of it, ” Mr Underwood alleged.

Mr Underwood said Cocks then “penetrated her again” on the floor.

“She went into the kitchen to retrieve her phone. It wasn’t on charge as she was told.

“She managed to flee the house with her phone and immediately began banging on neighbours’ doors.”

Cocks was arrested and interviewed the next day.

Mr Underwood told the jury Cocks said of number of things during interview

“It was consensual,” Mr Underwood told the jury Cocks said.

“I just took someone to mine after a night out,” Mr Underwood added. “I would never do this.”

“We sat on the sofa, had a cuddle, then a kiss, it went from there. I’m not a rapist.”

Mr Underwood alleged: “We the prosecution say she took off because what happened to her was far from consensual.”

Cocks, of Orchard Close, Pinchbeck, denies a single charge of rape on May 29, 2021.

The trial continues.

