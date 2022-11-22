‘Vile predator’ sentenced to 12 years in prison

A ‘vile predator’ has today been sentenced to 12 years in prison (plus one year on an extended licence) after being found guilty of nine offences.

Adrian Moody, 31, of Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe, appeared at Grimsby Crown Court today (Monday 21 November) for sentencing after pleading not guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing.

Moody was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, one count of assault of a child, and one count of making indecent images of a child.

At court today, Moody was branded a ‘vile predator’ by the judge. Moody was sentenced to 12 years in prison (plus one year on an extended licence), and given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order.

The officer in the case is DC Tony Wilkinson from our Protecting Vulnerable People unit. He said: “On behalf of the team, I would firstly like to praise the courage and bravery of the victim during what has been a lengthy investigation and judicial process.

“Moody is a perverted and manipulative man who preyed on his young victim for his own sexual gratification.

“The victim’s bravery in coming forward and reporting these offences has been crucial in securing this positive outcome.

“I know nothing will take away the hurt he caused the victim and their loved ones, but I hope the fact he is facing a long time behind bars will provide them with some closure in knowing that no one else can come to harm because of this sick man.

“I would also like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual abuse that if you come to us, we will listen to you and support you as we act against those responsible.

“All victims are encouraged to speak to us or partner agencies, when they are ready, whether they decide to pursue it through the justice system or not. You will be believed, and we will thoroughly investigate your report.

“If you have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, you can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or you can report directly through our 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.”