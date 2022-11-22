On strike again: Lincolnshire train services cut on Saturday

The latest wave of train strikes has resulted in East Midlands Railway, London North Eastern Railway and more halting all services for this Saturday, greatly affecting public transport in Lincolnshire.

Due to strike action by train drivers union ASLEF, East Midlands Railway will be unable to operate any services on Saturday, November 26, and there will be no replacement bus services either.

ASLEF negotiators say they have been locked in talks with train industry bosses for a number of weeks, but no offer on pay has been made despite a long-standing dispute.

The strikes will impact 12 train operators, including East Midlands Railway, which runs routes across Lincolnshire and beyond, as well as London North Eastern Railway and Northern Trains – which both also work within the county.

Any customers who have bought tickets for that day are able to travel the day before the date, as well as up to and including Tuesday, November 29, to offer more flexibility on travel routes.

Services on Sunday could also be affected by a hangover of the strikes, and customers are being advised to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Will Rogers, Managing Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “As a result of strike action being taken by members of the ASLEF union we are not able to run any services on Saturday.

“Customers with advance, off-peak or anytime tickets affected by the strike can use their ticket either on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Tuesday, 29 November. Customers can also change their tickets to travel on an alternate date or get a refund. More details are on our website.”

LNER will also be affected by these strikes, with no trains appearing on the timetables for Lincoln to London Kings Cross on Saturday, and bus replacement services are drafted in for changeovers on Sunday.

Equally, Northern Trains are suffering with a lack of Lincolnshire services on the day, with no trains running to or from Sheffield to and from Lincoln on Saturday – and it is the same story for Gainsborough Lea Road as well.

Industrial action was also supposed to hit the London Overground service on November 26, but this has been suspended following a pay offer by the company.

Mick Whelan, general secretary at ASLEF, commented: “We regret that passengers will be inconvenienced for another day. We don’t want to be taking this action. Withdrawing our labour is always a last resort for a trade union.

“We have come to the table, as we always will, in good faith but while the industry continues to make no offer – due to the dodgy deal they signed with the DfT – we have no choice but to take strike action again.

“They want drivers to take a real terms pay cut. With inflation now well into double figures, train drivers who kept Britain moving through the pandemic are now being expected to work just as hard this year as last year but for less. Most of these drivers have not had an increase in salary since 2019.

“We want the companies – which are making huge profits – to make a proper pay offer so that our members can keep up with the cost of living.”

