Your guide to the Lincoln Christmas market 2022

The city will be feeling more festive in less than a week’s time when Lincoln Christmas Market celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The festive extravaganza will take place between December 1 and 4, 2022, with over 150 stalls nestled within the medieval square and surrounding area. This shows how much the market has grown since it began with just 11 stalls four decades ago.

Among the new experiences this year is meeting Bailey, a once loyal servant to Santa himself who is now the guardian of the Lincoln Christmas market.

Bailey will be dotted around the market and also features on the Emergency Contact wristbands which are available at the Park & Ride, Visitor Information Centre and from stewards. You can also purchase your very own Bailey bear from the Visitor Information Centre.

As well as over 150 stalls including an array of food and drink, with festive favourites such as mulled wine and mince pies, there is also fun for all the family with a fun fair and big wheel.

Opening Times

Thursday, December 1 – 12pm-9.30pm

Friday, December 2 – 10am-9.30pm

Saturday, December 3 – 10am-9.30pm

Sunday, December 4 – 10am-7pm

Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed to attend the Christmas market except assistance dogs.

Traffic restrictions and road closures

The Lincoln Christmas Market Temporary Traffic Regulation Order comes into force on December 1.

Any vehicles parked after this time within the restricted areas will strictly be parked in contravention to the order, however, to accommodate the needs of residents the restrictions will not be enforced until 8am on December 1, but vehicles remaining after this time may be subject to a penalty charge notice.

Prior to the event

During the build up to market, and the event itself, it is necessary to restrict some roads within the area to a one way system, and there will be some areas of no waiting cones on Carline Road to ensure access is maintained.

Burton Road (Union Road to Rasen Lane) – one way northbound between 10am on Tuesday, November 29 until 10pm on Sunday, December 4

Union Road – one way northbound between 10am on Tuesday, November 29 until 10pm on Sunday, December 4

Carline Road – some ‘no waiting’ cones to maintain access between 10am on Tuesday, November 29 until 10pm on Sunday, December 4

During the event

The following traffic restrictions will be applied as and when necessary between 12.01am on December 1 until 11.59pm on December 4. If these restrictions are in operation, they will be clearly signposted by traffic management.

Cecil Street – entrance and exit via Rasen Lane (one way system suspended)

Church Lane – one way westbound

Nettleham Road – one way southbound from Nursery Grove towards Lincoln Cathedral

Newport – one way northbound between Newport Arch and Broadway (access via Church Lane)

Northgate – one way westbound from Nettleham Road to Church Lane

On Sunday, December 4

The event closes to the public at 7pm, but as stallholders will be leaving the city after this time road closures within the inner area will be in place until 10pm. Organisers said they will try to keep the disruption to a minimum with a “phased exit by vehicles from the area”.

Further information for local residents in the uphill area of Lincoln can be found here.

Park & Ride

There is no parking in the vicinity of the Christmas Market so all cars should use the dedicated Christmas Market Park and Ride service which operates from the Lincolnshire Showground on the A15 just north of Lincoln.

The park and ride site will be well sign posted on all approach roads and for those using a sat nav the postcode is LN1 2ZF (it will not take you to the exact entrance for this car park so please follow signage).

There is also a dedicated service for people with disabilities, using specially adapted vehicles which also runs from the showground.

All buses drop off close to the Museum of Lincolnshire Life.

Pre-book Park & Ride

Tickets cost £12 for one vehicle and up to seven passengers and can be used on any day of the Christmas Market. However, this is a special advanced ticket price, available to purchase until midnight on November 30.

Purchasing the ticket can be done by downloading the Stagecoach Bus app. The ticket should only be activated on the day of intended use and you will need to have internet to do this.

Operating times for the Park & Ride

Thursday, December 1 – 11.30am-10pm

Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3 – 9am-10pm

Sunday, December 4 – 9am-7.30pm

On the day charges per car are as follows:

Thursday £13

Friday £14

Saturday £15

Sunday £14

This includes parking and bus for everyone in the vehicle. It is advised to bring exact change or use contactless.

A vehicle carrying eight to 15 people is classed as a mini bus and the fee per vehicle is £25.

It is advised to not bring dogs to the park and ride site and to not leave any pets unattended in your vehicle. No dogs are allowed to attend the Christmas market except assistance dogs.

Bus & train travel

If you are arriving in the city by a timetabled bus service or train, you may wish to either walk up or down the hill. Alternatively, there are a variety of local bus services available which can take you to the festive event – see more information here.

*This is the latest information available, but please check with your travel operator before travelling

Stagecoach bus services

Thursday, December 1

Bus Station from Stand D to the market service 7 & 8 – 11:35m then every 15 minutes until 6:20PM

Market to the City Centre from Pottergate service 7 & 8 – 12:06pm then every 15 minutes until 6:51PM

Friday, December 2

Bus Station from Stand D to the market service 7 & 8 – 9:35am then every 15 minutes until 6:20pm

Market to the City Centre from Pottergate service 7 & 8 – 10:06am then every 15 minutes until 6:51pm

Saturday, December 3

Bus Station from Stand D to the market service 7 & 8 – 9:35am then every 15 minutes until 6.20pm

Market to the City Centre from Pottergate service 7 & 8 – 10:06am then every 15 minutes until 6:51pm

Sunday, December 4

Bus Station from Stand D to the market service 17 & 18 – 9:40am then every 30 minutes until 5.40pm

Market to the City Centre from Pottergate service 17 & 18 – 9:52am then every hour until 6.52pm

Walk and Ride

The walk and ride bus is a small, accessible fleet of three mini-buses operating between the Market and two bus stops within the town centre; one on the railway station side of St Marys street, and the other at silver street before making its way uphill.

The uphill downhill shuttle bus (walk and ride) will also drop off on Minster Yard South and it is timetabled to be operational during the following hours approximately every 20 minutes:

Thursday 10am-7pm

Friday 10am-7pm

Saturday 10am-7pm

Sunday 10am-5pm

The walk and ride is operated by PC Coaches – see more information here.

Train

LNER

LNER is offering direct services to and from London Kings Cross on all four days of the Lincoln Christmas market.

There will be six services a day in each direction between Lincoln and London Kings Cross on Thursday to Saturday (December 1-3).

On the Thursday and Friday, the first train leaves London Kings Cross at 8.06am and arrives in Lincoln at 9.54am. The last train back from Lincoln departs at 8.25pm and arrives at London Kings Cross at 10.24pm.

On Saturday, December 3, the first train leaves London Kings Cross at 8.06am and arrives in Lincoln at 9.56am. The last train back from Lincoln departs at 8.25pm and arrives at London Kings Cross at 10.22pm.

On Sunday, December 4, LNER has five services in each direction between Lincoln and London Kings Cross. The first train leaving London Kings Cross is at 9.33am and is due to arrive in Lincoln at 11.29am. The last train back from Lincoln departs at 6pm and arrives into London Kings Cross at 7.59pm.

See more information here.

East Midlands Railway

Members of Unite the Union currently have planned strike action for December 2 and 3 and, as a result, East Midlands Railway, is unable to run services to/from Lincoln for the Christmas Market on those days. It is best to check with EMR regarding the other two days and any other travel questions.

*This is the latest information available, but please check with your travel operator before travelling

Further Information

Disabled access – In areas such as the Castle grounds, organisers have tried to make the walkways and public spaces as even as possible, with ramps on to raised areas. There is also a Park & Ride scheme available for disabled visitors that drops passengers off at the top of the hill, and there are also other buses services from the town centre that will do the same.

– In areas such as the Castle grounds, organisers have tried to make the walkways and public spaces as even as possible, with ramps on to raised areas. There is also a Park & Ride scheme available for disabled visitors that drops passengers off at the top of the hill, and there are also other buses services from the town centre that will do the same. Toilets – accessible toilet facilities for disabled people are available on site including at the Park & Ride site at the Lincolnshire Showground. There is a changing places facility available within The Lawn area of the Market. There is also a permanent changing places toilet available at Lincoln Cathedral

– accessible toilet facilities for disabled people are available on site including at the Park & Ride site at the Lincolnshire Showground. There is a changing places facility available within The Lawn area of the Market. There is also a permanent changing places toilet available at Lincoln Cathedral Medical facilities – there will be medical and welfare facilities on site for all visitors

