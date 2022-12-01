Behind bars: Criminals locked up in Lincolnshire in November

A “brutal and callous” murderer given a life sentence with a minimum of 18 years, and a ‘vile predator’ found guilty of child sex offences, were among those put behind bars in Greater Lincolnshire in November.

In addition, there were two cases dealt with by police forces further afield – a man arrested in Lincolnshire was jailed for killing his brother and assaulting his mother, and another male was arrested in Newark after having sexual chats with an undercover officer he thought was a teenage girl.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in November 2022:

Rolandas Karbauskas

Rolandas Karbauskas, 48, was caught on audio threatening to bury a grandfather alive after brutally stabbing him in the back. Karbauskas was given a life sentence with a minimum of 18 years for stabbing neighbour Saulius Badgziunas, 58, at his home in the Lincolnshire hamlet of Broadholme.

Steven Barnes

Steven Barnes, 64, was arrested in Skegness as part of a murder investigation in Coventry and he has now been jailed for 20 years for killing his brother, and assaulting his mother who has since died. Police said his mother’s death was not as a direct result of her injuries.

Adrian Moody

A 31-year-old man described as a ‘vile predator’ was jailed for 12 years (plus one year on an extended licence) after being found guilty of child sex offences.

Joshua Pougher & Daniel Nicklin

Joshua Pougher and Daniel Nicklin, both aged 31, hijacked a couple’s car as they were on their way home after Christmas shopping last year. They were sentenced to 12 years each in prison.

Dudley White

*Lincolnshire Police said no custody image of White was available as he was arrested in Wales

Dudley White, 52, of Powys, Llanwrytd Wells, Wales, was jailed for eight years after being charged with 10 counts of production of indecent images of a child under 16, three counts of making indecent images of a child, four counts of assaulting a child under 16 by touching, and two counts of inciting a child under 16 in non-penetrative sexual activity.

The offences were committed while White was living in the Stamford area.

Caine Hull

Stamford man Caine Hull, now 21, tried to rape a stranger and sexually assaulted another woman and he was jailed for five years and 10 months.

David Kenyon

David Kenyon, 26, entered a shop in Scunthorpe armed with a knife and threatened the female shop worker, and he then went around the counter and assaulted her. He was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Vaidotas Mecislauskas

Vaidotas Mecislauskas, 49, was bravely disarmed by a shop worker after using an imitation firearm during an attempted robbery in Spalding Sheep Market. Mecislauskas was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

Shaun Thomas Smith, Jonathan Bratley, & Christopher Smith

Three men were jailed for their part in a series of vehicle thefts in North East Lincolnshire in 2019.

Shaun Thomas Smith was sentenced to one year and three months in jail

Jonathan Bratley was sentenced to three years and six months

Christopher Smith was given a sentence of three years and nine months

Scott Knight

Former soldier Scott Knight, 34, robbed his own village store of £5,000 in cash and cigarettes after showing the cashier he had a knife handle tucked in his trousers. Knight was jailed for three years and one month.

Nicholas Clements

Lincoln man Nicholas Clements, 35, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, and attempting to meet with a child following grooming.

Alex Foster

A Northamptonshire Police employee was arrested at a KFC car park in Newark after having sexual chats with an undercover officer he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Alex Foster, 42, was jailed for 24 months.

Jamie Jackson

*Lincolnshire Police said no custody image of Jamie Jackson was available

A van driver who fell asleep at the wheel for at least 16 seconds pleaded guilty to a charge of causing the death of newly married rail worker Rosemary Earle by dangerous driving. Jamie Jackson was jailed for 18 months and was also banned from driving for three years and nine months.

Peter Fost

Lincoln man Peter Fost, 56, who stabbed his neighbour in the face with a screwdriver three times, was jailed for 18 months.

Sean Gleeson

Scunthorpe man Sean Gleeson, 27, was given an 18-month prison sentence following disorder at a football match in February. Before a match between Scunthorpe United and Rochdale at Glanford Park, he entered a pub and walked up to a teenage Scunthorpe fan, with whom there had been no prior engagement, and punched him in the face.

Martin Paul Jacks

Lincolnshire Trading Standards secured a prosecution against Martin Paul Jacks, 41, after he fraudulently charged a man in Grantham for building works that he had no intention of doing. Jacks, of Bilborough, Nottingham, was sentenced to six months in prison.

