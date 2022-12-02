38 seconds ago

Better than most! Visitors’ verdict on the Lincoln Christmas Market

People travelled to Lincoln especially for the festive fun

Lincoln Christmas Market attracts visitors from all over the world and we caught up with some of them to get their verdicts on day two of the festive extravaganza.

The market runs until 7pm on Sunday, December 4 and people are already having a great time.

Tariq Kapasi was visiting Lincoln Christmas Market for the first time and told The Lincolnite: “I just think the spirit of Christmas feels very much alive here – the colour, the people, the food, the smells, the sounds, they are all fantastic.”

Tariq from Leicester said he was “having a ball” during his first ever visit to Lincoln Christmas Market.

This group of friends from York were having a great laugh together as they soaked up the atmosphere at the Christmas Market.

Groups of friends visiting from York and Sheffield both said they felt the Christmas Market in Lincoln was better than the festive equivalents in their own cities, while Cara and Tom from Burton upon Trent loved their visit, especially the pulled pork burgers.

Friends from Peterborough also soaked up the festive atmosphere and the Parker family from Hull also enjoyed their first ever visit to Lincoln Christmas Market.

The Parkers from Hull, including children Freddie and Alfie, enjoyed their family outing to the Lincoln Christmas Market.

Mick, Lesley, and Michelle were visiting from Sheffield and believe the Lincoln Christmas Market is “much better” than the one in the Yorkshire city.

There is still plenty more time to enjoy the Lincoln Christmas Market which is open 10am-9.30pm on Saturday, December 3 and between 10am and 7pm on Sunday.

Friends from Peterborough having a great time at Lincoln Christmas Market.

Jodie Wilson from Mansfield outside the the wheel attraction with her mother-in-law Gail Fox.

