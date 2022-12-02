Better than most! Visitors’ verdict on the Lincoln Christmas Market

Lincoln Christmas Market attracts visitors from all over the world and we caught up with some of them to get their verdicts on day two of the festive extravaganza.

The market runs until 7pm on Sunday, December 4 and people are already having a great time.

Tariq Kapasi was visiting Lincoln Christmas Market for the first time and told The Lincolnite: “I just think the spirit of Christmas feels very much alive here – the colour, the people, the food, the smells, the sounds, they are all fantastic.”

Groups of friends visiting from York and Sheffield both said they felt the Christmas Market in Lincoln was better than the festive equivalents in their own cities, while Cara and Tom from Burton upon Trent loved their visit, especially the pulled pork burgers.

Friends from Peterborough also soaked up the festive atmosphere and the Parker family from Hull also enjoyed their first ever visit to Lincoln Christmas Market.

There is still plenty more time to enjoy the Lincoln Christmas Market which is open 10am-9.30pm on Saturday, December 3 and between 10am and 7pm on Sunday.

