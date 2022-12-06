Church’s warehouse conversion prayers to be granted

The new church would be in employment land

A church’s prayers for a new venue for 200 worshippers will be answered next week if plans to convert a North Hykeham business get the go-ahead.

Officers at North Kesteven District Council will tell a planning committee on Tuesday that Alive Church’s proposals for the Cromwell Tools building on Station Road are acceptable.

The organisation, whose head office is based at Newland in Lincoln, has said its Church in the South of Lincoln has grown to a point where it is no longer feasible to keep hiring venues, instead looking for a permanent premises.

A report before councillors said the plans had received five objections from members of the public around increased traffic, lack of adequate parking, anti-social behaviour and noise.

The council’s economic development team has also said the location was inappropriate and would result in the loss of employment land.

However, the plans have received 10 letters of support from local people praising it for providing opportunity.

Recommending approval, officers said: “Whilst the proposal is contrary in terms of loss of employment land, it represents a proportionately small part of the employment area and there is a recognition of over provision of employment space in the near vicinity.

“The configuration and size of the premises responds to the spatial requirements of the applicant that have proven difficult to be met elsewhere.”

Cromwell Tools has relocated to a new site on the Leafbridge Development. It still owns the site pending planning permission.

The new Christian Church will provide Sunday morning services for between 150-200 people along with mid-week activities.

Initially there would be three to five full-time equivalent jobs created with plans to develop the facility further in the future.

Minor alterations will be made to the building to turn the existing warehouse into an auditorium.

Organisers said efforts will be made to dampen sound within the venue, and 26 spaces would be available on site, alongside further parking on Freeman Road.

Alive Church runs a number of schemes within the city including a food-bank and a Charity Acts Trust.