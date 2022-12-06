Lincoln man blows Paddy McGuinness away on BBC singing show

Samuel appeared on I Can See Your Voice to showcase his vocals

A 25-year-old from Lincoln earned celebrity praise as he appeared on a BBC singing programme and was called one of the best vocalists in the show’s history.

Samuel Jepson is a Lincoln born and bred singer who has spent the last five years working around the world in hotels and resorts in-between other jobs.

He was given a chance at a big break on Saturday, November 26, as he made an appearance on a new BBC One programme called I Can See Your Voice.

I Can See Your Voice is a BBC gameshow hosted by Paddy McGuinness, challenging a team of celebrity investigators (Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden) to tell the difference between good and bad singers without hearing them sing a note.

£10,000 is on the line for the show, with a series of clues, lip sync performances and questions to help the investigators come to their conclusion.

The final mystery singer standing will then reveal their talents with a live performance in front of an audience and the judges. If it is a bad singer, they take home the £10,000, if it is a good singer, a team of two players who voted on the singers will win the cash prize.

Performing James Brown’s soul hit It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World, Samuel absolutely dazzled with his performance, as the team voted him as the good singer.

Samuel said of his time on the show: “My appearance on the show was such a surreal experience! The team were incredible and celebrity panel were amazing. It’s incredible watching them work in person.

“I was blown away by their comments. I couldn’t believe Paddy McGuinness said I was one of the strongest vocal performances he’s ever heard on the show.

“What a compliment, I’m forever grateful for this opportunity. I wish to take my singing career further and I’m so excited to see what’s next to come.”