Disabled woman’s adapted bungalow without heating for two weeks

Her energy bill has shot up as she tries to keep warm

A disabled Lincoln woman has been without heating and hot water for more than two weeks.

Jo Tolley’s been forced to use electric heaters to keep warm, doubling her electric bill.

However, there have been delays in getting the correct parts.

Jo, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, reported heating problems to her landlord on December 1. Days later, her hot water also failed.

Platform Housing Group says the repairs have been carried out, although Jo said on Tuesday her heating still wasn’t back on.

“I’ve had to use electric heaters to keep warm. I normally spend £80 on heating a month – it has shot up to £40 for last week alone,” Jo said.

“It shouldn’t take two weeks to get it fixed, especially at this time of year.

“This is an adapted bungalow, so I can’t just nip to a friend’s house while it’s fixed.

“It’s not uninhabitable, but my energy bill has gone through the roof because I’m trying to keep it warm.

“I was told initially that it would be fixed very quickly, but the company who came to look, Robert Heath Heating, said they didn’t have the parts and there would be a week’s delay. That’s gone even longer now.

“I know how to speak up, but there must me so many people in my position who are struggling with their heating and aren’t complaining to their landlord.”

On Monday, contractors attempted to fix the system but Jo says she is still without heating.

Marion Duffy, Chief Operations Officer at Platform Housing Group, said: “We are sorry to hear of our customer’s concerns; we can confirm that the necessary repairs have now been undertaken.”

Robert Heath Heating haven’t responded directly to Jo’s situation, but did say: “We take all reported issues seriously and will work to resolve any issues and respond to queries as soon as possible.”

