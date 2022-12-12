Driver hits PCSO helping at A15 pile-up
She had been helping at the scene of a five-car crash
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision on the A15 on Friday (9 December).
Officers received reports just after 8.40am of a collision involving five vehicles on the southbound carriageway of the A15 near Cranwell.
The driver of a blue Ford Fiesta sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The other drivers and passengers involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.
During the incident, a male driving a BMW drove through the road closure near the A17 Holdingham area in Sleaford and drove into one of the PCSOs on scene helping with traffic management. Thankfully her injuries are minor.
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and is currently in police custody.
We would like to speak to those who may have witnessed the incident or may have captured dashcam footage of the collision. If you can help, please get in touch in one of the following ways below.
By calling either 01476 533321 (Grantham Roads Policing Unit) or 01507 321066 (Louth Roads Policing Unit) quoting incident 72 of 9 December.
By emailing PC Tracey Ford [email protected] or PC Amy Burnett [email protected] quoting incident 72 of 9 December in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.