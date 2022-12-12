Rugby Report: Two local sides in action, but multiple games postponed by weather

Grimsby and Deepings were the only teams in the county to play

Grimsby and Deepings were the only two sides in Greater Lincolnshire to play over the weekend as all the remaining fixtures involving local teams succumbed to the cold and icy weather.

Grimsby’s 2nd XV travelled to the East Riding of Yorkshire to take on Withernsea, where Kyle Skipworth scored a brace of tries in a 50-12 defeat for the visitors.

Skipworth won the race to a loose ball and kicked it over the line before sliding on it to score his first try.

A good team move then saw the ball worked out wide and Jess Matthews offloaded for Skipworth to side-step the winger and dive over the line for his second try.

Matthews successfully slotted over both conversions for the North East Lincolnshire club in the East Yorkshire Merit Table clash.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Chris Barrett slotted over a penalty as Deepings battled hard in a 12-3 defeat at Thorney.

Deepings showed great character for the full 80 minutes, but a penalty try ultimately put the score out of reach with Thorney defending well to secure the victory.

Prop George Stevens put in a solid performance in the front row for Deepings, with Barrett playing well in the backs.

Deepings captain Lewis Cannell said: “In cold conditions Deepings couldn’t get the result they wanted, with stand out performances from George Stevens and Kieran Lynch.

“The Green Machine break now for Christmas and look to bounce back at home on January 7 against Bedford Swifts.”

Bourne’s 1st XV travelled to Dunstablians after saying they were originally told that Saturday’s game was confirmed as on. However, after arriving at their opponents ground the Lincolnshire side said they were then told the match was in fact postponed.

In the Women’s NC 2 North (East), Scunthorpe Women were awarded a home walkover after their opponents York Ladies conceded the match.

The remaining fixtures involving clubs in Greater Lincolnshire were postponed due to the icy and adverse weather conditions, including:

Driffield Vs Scunthorpe

Lincoln Vs Loughborough

Ilkeston Vs Market Rasen & Louth

Dunstablians Vs Bourne

Northampton Casuals Vs Stamford

Grimsby Vs Kesteven

Boston Vs Nottingham Moderns

Gainsborough Vs Mansfield

Melton Mowbray Vs Spalding

North Hykeham Vs Newark 2nd XV

Meden Vale Vs Cleethorpes

Notts Medics Vs Sleaford

Stamford College Old Boys Vs Rugby Lions

Barton & District Vs Beverley

Lincoln Imps XV Vs Stamford 2nd XV

Skegness Vs Boston 2nd XV

Horncastle Vs Kesteven 2nd XV

Lincoln Ladies Vs Bridgnorth Ladies

Mellish Ladies Vs Kesteven Ladies

Ashfield Ladies Vs Boston Ladies

Mansfield Women Vs Sleaford Ladies

