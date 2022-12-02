Festive and yummy! Food and drink to enjoy at Lincoln Christmas Market

A self-employed performer from Sleaford wrote and directed a Christmas single starring Basil Brush and nostalgic television characters including Rainbow’s Bungle, Zippy, and George, and Mr Blobby.

Chris Clark, 41, has been working on projects with Basil Brush since 2014 when his band at the time, Glass Onion, were shooting a music video and wanted to have some fun cameos so approached the TV star. The rest, as they say, is history.

Basil continues to raise money for children’s charities with Christmas songs, and last year the fox and Chris decided they needed to do something special for the 2022 festivities, so devised a masterplan.

Boom! Boom! It’s Christmas again! was released on November 25 and is available to download on all major platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify. At one point the song made it into the top 3 of the Christmas charts on iTunes.

It tells the story of Basil reflecting on Christmases past, watching old episodes of himself at the festive time. He realises he’s been so busy being a celebrity that he hasn’t spent enough time with his showbiz friends and goes back in time to put that right.

The music video is a nostalgic journey through kids television from Muffin the Mule, Bungle, Zippy and George from Rainbow, Mr Blobby, and CBBC’s Hacker T. Dog.

All proceeds made from sales of the Christmas single will be donated to two children’s charities – Save The Children, and one Basil is closely involved with Shooting Star Children’s Hospices.

The director, who has become known locally in Sleaford as Christmas Chris, told The Lincolnite: “It was hugely exciting and all of the people that were involved in the video were absolutely lovely, and so giving with their time and very generous.

“It’s been a positive process thinking about what the end result is going to be, creating something to make the general public happy, bring a bit of nostalgia, and giving all of the money to the childrens’ charities.”

When asked if he was dreaming of his Christmas song making it to Number One, he added: “Ultimately, let people just enjoy it, but I don’t think there’s any harm in aiming for the top, I’m not sure what the chances are, but why not go for it.”

Filming included a few miles outside of Sleaford with Mr Blobby, Basil Brush and the Rainbow crew, who all stayed in the Lincolnshire town. The local community were also involved with backing singing and behind-the-scenes work, while some children from Sleaford were among those singing the chorus.

As for working with Basil Brush, Chris said: “It’s a whirlwind. Basil is one of the nicest foxes you’ll ever come across. He’s always energetic, and very generous with my crazy ideas.”

Chris is also currently touring the country with a theatre show called ‘From Gold To Rio, alongside musician Gary Richardson, which is a celebration of Duran Duran and Spandau Ballet.

It involves a stop at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on January 21, 2023.

The 41-year-old also loves to work with puppets and the world of children’s television and entertainment. He is doing some work with an entertainment company called Tickled Trout, doing songwriting together for amusing family-friendly music to be included in various shows next year.

