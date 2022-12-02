Festive and yummy! Food and drink to enjoy at Lincoln Christmas Market

A huge range of food and drink, including festive delights, awaits to whet your appetite at this year’s Lincoln Christmas Market, and we went for a tour to showcase some of the best.
Among the new additions this year is the Cheese Fondue Bar & Cocktails from Stokes, which is located inside The Blue Room at The Lawn, and you can even drink a cocktail out of a chocolate reindeer.
Traditional festive favourites such as spiced cider, mulled wine, mead, bratwurst, roasted chestnuts, and mince pies are of course available, as well as drinks at various bars around the market.
Traditional favourites such as bratwurst are available at Lincoln Christmas Market. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Among the new additions this year is the Cheese Fondue Bar & Cocktails from Stokes, which is located inside The Blue Room. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The tasty food that goes with the cheese fondue. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Nonna Juana owners Maria Herraiz and Andres Roco are serving up Spanish delights. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Local businesses Ole Ole and Nonna Juana are serving up Spanish cuisine, while there are also homemade samosas, greek food, Yorkshire wraps, burgers, local cheeses and much more.
For those with a sweet tooth, there are also toasted marshmallows, fudge, macaroons, pancakes, and donuts.
See more of our food and drink gallery below:
There is also plenty of options for those with a sweet tooth. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
