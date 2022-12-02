Village fears council’s local plan error will lead to overdevelopment

A village in East Lindsey District Council fears it is being overdeveloped after accusing the district council of mislabelling it within the local plan.

Addlethorpe Parish Council says the authority “wrongly” classified the area as a “medium size village” in the 2018 Local Plan, but believes it should instead be a “small village”.

They said the “error” means more caravan parks can be approved despite a lack of amenities in the area, and have also now written to Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up to ask him to revisit a recent decision to approve 43 caravans at Addlethorpe Golf Club.

In a letter to ELDC’s Assistant Director of Planning Mike Gilersleeves, the parish council said: “ELDC’s failure to give due consideration to this factor in planning decisions represents a continuing breach of its duty of fairness towards the village of Addlethorpe and its residents throughout the four years since the initial error.

They later added: “You are well aware of the grave concerns that have been conveyed to you by Addlethorpe Parish Council, reflecting the acute anxieties of the residents of Addlethorpe about the cumulative effect of continuing, incremental caravan park approvals […] on this small, rural village.

“You know that Addlethorpe is not a medium size village, that it qualifies in reality as a small village according to the council’s own policies, that as such it has almost no services or amenities.

“Having imposed upon it […] numbers of caravans that already exceed the village population of 331 residents by several times, it is facing a doubling of this number in the coming weeks if your officers recommend the applications that are outstanding.”

East Lindsey District Council has previously acknowledged concerns and encouraged the authority to engage in future reviews of the Local Plan.

A spokesperson said: “The council is aware of the issues raised by Addlethorpe Parish Council and we have been in discussion with the parish council about this matter for many months.

“We note they are writing to Michael Gove to request a call-in which is a process they have chosen to follow.

“If the Secretary of State calls in the decision, the council will follow the statutory process.”