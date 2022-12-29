Flashback 2022: Deepings Leisure Centre permanently shut by soaring repair bill

The Deepings Leisure Centre looks unlikely to ever reopen after spiralling repair costs became unaffordable.

The facility in Deepings St James was temporarily closed in 2021 after it was found to need significant repairs to the roof.

South Kesteven District Council approved these repairs as a part of a £10m refurbishment to bring it up to modern standards last December.

However, the cost soared over the next 12 months. Construction, energy and borrowing all became significantly more expensive, meaning the whole project would have cost around twice as much each year.

The council regretfully proposed that the repairs were cancelled, and the leisure centre be handed back to Lincolnshire County Council.

The issue came to a head at an emotional full council meeting.

One councillor claimed the repairs would mean “austerity” for South Kesteven for the next 25 years while the loan was paid back.

The controlling group was clear that it was the last thing they wanted to do, but they had no choice.

Council Leader Kelham Cooke said no one wanted to be in this position but “we can’t keep spending money that we cannot afford”.

On the other side, Councillor Phil Dilks described it as a “betrayal” of Conservatives’ manifesto promises.

Alliance SK put forward a motion to slow down and “explore all options” before making any permanent decisions.

The three Conservative members for Deepings St James also took a stand against it.

Councillor Judy Stevens gave an emotional appeal saying: “We can’t walk away from something we’ve provided for 48 years.”

There was also criticism of how quickly the cancellation was announced and carried out.

The public seating area was full, and when the finally vote was counted, members of the public shouted: “Shame” and “You’ve let the Deepings down”.

The leisure centre is now in the process of being handed back to the county council.

They have said they don’t provide leisure facilities – this is always left to the districts – and face huge financial pressures of their own.

While the building’s future is uncertain, it doesn’t likely that swimmers will be able to enjoy it again.

