Flashback 2022: Reservoir plans would flood 1200 acres of Lincolnshire countryside

Lincolnshire could face water shortages without it

A far-reaching project to keep Lincolnshire’s taps running for decades to come was unveiled this year – but would see 1,200 acres flooded and dozens lose their homes.

Anglian Water revealed plans to build a reservoir near Sleaford in one of its biggest projects for decades.

Residents and business owners near Scredington were told in October whether their properties would be affected by the plans.

Around 70 homes, including several large farms, received letters saying they could face compulsory purchase if they didn’t agree to sell up.

Anglian Water said the project was vital to deal with a growing population and increasingly dry weather, and this was the location that would affect the least amount of people.

The Lincolnshire Reservoir would ensure water for half a million homes in the region for decades to come.

However, those who would lose their livelihoods were still devastated by the news.

Hannah Thorogood, who runs the Inkpot 100-acre organic farm, described the news as “absolutely devastating, like a bomb had gone off in our lives”.

She said farmers’ businesses would be paralysed by uncertainty until a decision is reached.

Under the current timeline, there will be three consultations held across the next three years.

A decision is expected from government around 2027, which would kick-off a decade of construction if approved.

The reservoir would then begin operating between 2039 and 2041.

People living in the project’s vicinity were also cautious at the first public consultation, with many calling for greater clarity on how their lives would be affected.

Stuart Hewitt-Hall, who lives in Helpringham, said: “There’s a lot of speculation going around and not enough facts.

“Of course it could bring muck and noise, but in the long-run it could also be a big asset to the area. It’s hard to be sure at this point.”

Many were also concerned about house prices, and whether the looming project would leave people unable to move out of the area.

Anglian Water suggested that watersports facilities and cycle paths could attract tourists, turning it into a Rutland Water-style destination.

Adam Speed, the Stakeholder Engagement Lead for Anglian Water, said they were listening closely to residents and taking local knowledge on board.

He added that it would bring benefits for the whole of Lincolnshire, and could boost the local area’s economy.

The first round of consultation ended December 21. More information can be found at www.lincsreservoir.co.uk.

