Future of West Lindsey Community Awards under threat after “waning support”

Ceremonies have not taken place for past three years

A scheme celebrating community heroes in West Lindsey is under threat due to “waning support” with organisers looking instead to sponsor another award ceremony.

West Lindsey District Council had been hosting its Community Awards for a decade but cancelled the 2020, 2021 and 2022 ceremonies due to COVID lockdown uncertainties and limited numbers of award categories. Award winners in 2020 received their trophies without ceremony.

The authority’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee next Thursday will be asked to give officers the go-ahead to explore sponsoring an existing awards scheme in lieu of the community awards ceremony in 2023.

A report before councillors next week said: “It was recognised that support for the Community Awards had been waning even prior to the pandemic, with nominations tending to be received from the same individuals and in relation to the same groups, councils, volunteers.

“It was acknowledged, and Members were keen to highlight, that there was great work undertaken across the district and they continued to want to recognise that, whilst voicing concerns regarding the success, or otherwise, of recent ceremonies.

“It was also acknowledged that there were a number of successful award schemes across the district and Lincolnshire, some of which were already supported by West Lindsey District Council.”

The council has a budget of £1,500 allocated to hosting and delivering the Community Awards scheme. This money would be redirected to the new sponsorship if given the go ahead.

If given the go-ahead, councillors will be notified how to nominate their heroes for the sponsored award by newsletter.

Officers will also explore similar options for 2024 onwards.