Ice traps and kills ‘iconic’ geese in Lincolnshire

A Lincoln woman who overcame childhood bullying and health issues to transform her life by losing nearly three stone is now a Slimming World Consultant.

Kay Lawson, 43, is now using her success to shape a whole new career and helping others in the area to change their lives and achieve, tackling rising obesity levels in Lincolnshire.

Since joining her local Slimming World Group in North Hykeham, Kay has seen her weight drop down from over 14 stone. She is only halfway through her journey, but wants to encourage as many people as possible to join her trip to success with Slimming World.

Kay has now opened her own group in Lincoln at The Salvation Army on the High Street which will meet every Wednesday from January 4.

Overcoming childhood bullying and having surgery as a teenager

Kay said her maiden name was Outhwaite and through primary school she was always called ‘Kay Overweight’ or told ‘here comes Earthquake’.

“Luckily for me, the bullying would stop when I got home,” she said. “I feel so much empathy for children who are going through the same thing now as bullies on social media can reach them anywhere or anytime through their phones.

“I have always loved food and I always seem to be hungry, but sugar was 100% my comforter.

“When I was in my early teens, the more I noticed I was developing differently from other girls, the more I would crave sugary snacks.

“It took me years to say to my mum ‘I have one boob bigger than the other’. She instantly replied ‘oh don’t worry about it sweetheart, we all have one a bit bigger than the other’. But when I showed her mine, my mum burst into tears and straight away made me a doctor’s appointment.

“A few months later I received a prosthetic breast at the age of 13. I remember walking out of Addenbrookes hospital with it in situ feeling like I was on top of the world. The three extra layers of clothes I wore walking in came off and for the first time since puberty I was wearing just a white t-shirt. I felt like a normal teenager instead of a freak.

“At 15 I had my first surgery, and I was given an implant to the side where no breast had developed. This abnormality was made more noticeable as my chest muscles were slightly undeveloped too. Two more surgeries followed quickly to help my deformities.

“I went on to join the British Army at aged 17 and I lived a fully active life, leaving the new nickname of ‘one tit wonder’ well and truly behind me.”

Kay added that nearly nine years ago her daughter Mollie asked her to stop smoking for her birthday and she described it as “the hardest thing I had ever done up to that point”.

She said: “I knew I couldn’t let her down, or ever break a promise to her, so I haven’t touched a cigarette since, however my sugar cravings were astronomically high, and I let them in without limits.”

Her weight grew by two stone in the first year of quitting and she started running, cycling and going to the gym, and after four years her weight gain stayed at four stone.

Kay admits she “fell off the wagon” again during lockdown and said the last few years have been “incredibly painful and uncomfortable”.

“For the first time ever, I felt like a girl”

On January 8 this year Mr Anzors Gvaramadze, an Oncoplastic surgeon in Lincoln, “performed a miracle” as Kay said “he took away my rotten implant, pain and shame”.

“At 43-years-old, for the first time ever, I felt like a girl,” she said.

Kay added that through Instagram she found out that even though Poland syndrome is rare “I am certainly not alone”.

Walking was the only activity she could do for weeks after her big surgery and she said not being able to walk her dogs Jasper and Billy for 12 weeks was “hard”.

Whilst walking she started listening to audio books and came across Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell’s autobiography. She said listening to Margaret’s story “hit home in so many places” and she decided to join Slimming World.

She said: “This time was my time to achieve my goal of being fully healthy, and I had a fire in me I’d never had before.

“It was fuelled by my positive attitude that I CAN do this and it was time for change.

“I was excited to see what my body was capable of doing now that I was pain free, and it was definitely time to build a relationship with the woman in me who had always been lost until this year.

“Things happen in life that are well out of our control, and too often we can feel so small, insignificant and powerless.

“When life hits you down hard, that’s usually when food is a comfort. Not this time, optimising is my superpower to being strong, fit and healthy. Whatever happens, it’s only me who controls what food I eat. Once that clicked, my whole outlook towards food changed.”

