Ice traps and kills ‘iconic’ geese in Lincolnshire
Sadly, the rescue didn’t have a happy outcome
An animal volunteer rescue group in Cleethorpes is mourning the loss of two ‘iconic’ geese who died within a week of each other after becoming trapped in the ice at the local boating lake.
Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue received multiple calls during the morning of Tuesday, December 13 regarding birds stuck in the frozen waters after a rapid frost the night before. This included Hansel and Gretel who were loved by many throughout the years they spent on Cleethorpes Boating Lake.
Gretel was rescued, and at that point was still alive and received veterinary attention and parts of her lower body were still frozen. Hansel required deep water rescue in the icy conditions, but when the team got to him it said “it was sadly already too late and he had passed away at the boating lake”.
Gretel still tried to get by Hansel’s side in the rescue team’s van after his passing and was allowed to be with him to “say goodbye just like how humans would,” the rescue team said.
Although Gretel started to show signs of improvement, it proved too much for her and she passed away at the rescue during the morning of Monday, December 19.
Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue said: “Sadly the loss of her partner was too much for her and despite everyone’s best efforts, we had noted she was getting more and more depressed without him.
“We always knew this was a possibility with them being such bonded birds but as with all rescues we always hope and aim for the best result.
“We know they were such loved birds at the boating lake and it’s been difficult for all of us here too. Our condolences to everyone who will be feeling this loss. Rest in peace, fly high and you’re back reunited with Hansel.”
Aaron Goss, who is one of the volunteers at Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue, said: “I started work around the boating lake when I was 16. There have been many times I’ve interacted with both Hansel and Gretel, many times I’ve seen Hansel protect Gretel from any dangers, even if that ‘danger’ was just me trying to get fishing line off Gretel, he protected her wholeheartedly. They’ll both be missed!”
Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue needs the public’s help this winter to continue responding – see more information here.
