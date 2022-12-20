Lincoln SEND school scores fourth consecutive Outstanding Ofsted rating

A school in Lincoln for children with special educational needs or disabilities has once again impressed Ofsted inspectors, scoring a maximum rating of Outstanding for the fourth time in a row.

The St Francis Special School on Wickenby Crescent in Lincoln was the subject of a two-day inspection by Ofsted on November 2 and 3 this year, evaluating the standards upheld by staff for the benefit of pupils at the premises.

The school had no reason to worry, as it once again passed all areas of evaluation with flying colours, earning it yet another Outstanding rating, the highest score you can be given by Ofsted.

It is the fourth time in a row that St Francis Special School has been named Outstanding, and with tighter framework introduced by Ofsted to make it increasingly difficult to reach those standards, it is another glowing example of the hard work put in by the school for its pupils and staff.

It has proven to be a very successful year in general for St Francis Special School, which was also named as the SEND School of the Year at the inaugural Lincolnshire Education Excellence Awards, organised by The Lincolnite‘s publishers Stonebow Media.

The full report, which is available on the Ofsted website, praises the school for it’s “first-rate provision” and the “exemplary” behaviour of the pupils.

Ofsted discussions with parents and carers found that staff members go “above and beyond” to help their pupils and offer them the best available support – something the school’s senior leadership team say gives them great pride.

A spokesperson for St Francis Special School said: “Our fantastic report is a testament to the continued hard work and dedication of our whole team, including pupils, parents, staff and the local authority.

“This has been a fantastic year for St Francis; we were named as SEND school of the year in July and then Ofsted graded us as Outstanding in November. We could not be prouder!”

