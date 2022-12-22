Lincoln baby born under 2lbs home for Christmas after 132 days in specialist care
Noah’s parents want to say a big thank you to Lincoln’s Neonatal Unit
A baby boy who was born in Lincoln almost three months early, and weighing just 1lb 15oz, has been able to return home with his parents just in time for Christmas.
Baby Noah was born via emergency c-section on Wednesday, August 10. He has a chronic lung disease following his preterm birth and has had prolonged periods of invasive ventilation.
Noah spent 132 days receiving specialist care following his birth where he weighed little more than an average tin of chocolates. He was discharged on Monday, December 19 at which point he weighed 8lb 140z.
Noah’s parents Casey Hall and Lee Albon, who also have a six-year-old daughter called Ellie, will be forever grateful to the staff at Lincoln’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for making their Christmas wish come true and helping to save their little son’s life.
Casey and Lee said: “Thank you to Lincoln Neonatal Unit. Thank you to each and every member of the team for the duty of care shown and for saving our little boy’s life.
“You are all worth your weight in gold. Without your compassion, empathy and care we would not be where we are today, we would not be home for Christmas. You made our dream come true. You provided us with a home from home and made us feel able to care for our baby in hospital.”
Helen Fletcher, Neonatal Services Deputy Sister for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), said: “We are incredibly proud of Noah and his family. Noah’s journey was tough and had all of the highs and lows that our premature babies battle on their homeward bound journeys. Noah and his family were resilient, brave and focused towards getting home.
“We all doubted it would be for Christmas but Noah had other ideas! Noah was 100 days old on ‘World Prematurity Day’ this year and 132 days old at discharge. We’ll really miss Noah and his family but are over the moon to see them home for Christmas.
“It was a great privilege to care for Noah and his family. The neonatal team and Noah’s parents were partners in Noah’s care and worked as a team to get Noah home.”
