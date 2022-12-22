Lincolnshire prison absconder still at large after one month

He was serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent

A sex offender who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp a month ago is still at large as police continue with their attempts to find him.

Paul Marshall, 53, was serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent at the open prison near Boston.

Marshall was reported missing from the prison on November 22 and Lincolnshire Police put an appeal out to the public the following day for information on his whereabouts.

At the time Lincolnshire Police said Marshall was thought to be in the Mansfield/Nottingham area and said anyone who sees him should not approach him, but should instead call 999 quoting incident 298 of 22/11/2022.

Nottinghamshire Police also previously released CCTV images showing Marshall in Mansfield town centre.

On December 1, Lincolnshire Police said their investigation had led to the identification of footage, which they believe may be Marshall (pictured below). The footage was captured on Wednesday, November 30 in Doncaster.

A month on, on December 22, Lincolnshire Police said Marshall is still wanted and has not yet been found.

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman previously said the “fault lies with the system that puts people in the wrong kind of prison” after Marshall absconded from HMP North Sea Camp.

The local MP later told The Lincolnite that, despite it being the first abscond since a tightening of the open prison system, it was a “sign of failure”. He added that it is important to look at various factors when considering those placed in open prisons.

