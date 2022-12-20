Lincoln City vs Southampton: Imps seeking League Cup history

Is another famous away day on the cards?

Lincoln City are hoping to make history and reach the League Cup 1/4 finals for the first time ever on Tuesday, facing Premier League opposition in the form of Southampton on the South Coast.

The Imps will travel to St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday evening for a Carabao Cup fourth round match against Premier League side Southampton – a steep obstacle for Lincoln City, sitting two divisions below the Saints in League One.

Lincoln are no strangers to upsetting the odds in cup competitions, having knocked out Championship side Bristol City in style in the last round with a stylish 3-1 win at Ashton Gate to set up this clash with Southampton.

It will be the Saints’ first competitive game since the World Cup-induced winter break for top flight clubs, and Mark Kennedy will be hoping his Lincoln City side can provide stern opposition for Nathan Jones’ men.

More than 1,500 Lincoln City fans are expected to make the journey to the South Coast for this midweek clash, demonstrating remarkable support for the club despite difficult pre-game circumstances.

The game was rescheduled from Wednesday to Tuesday with just over a week’s notice due to the recently announced ambulance strikes making it impossible for the game to go ahead on Wednesday, December 21 for safety reasons.

In recent seasons, the Imps have gone toe-to-toe with some of the country’s biggest teams in cup competitions, even enjoying success against top level opposition in some of the most famous days in the club’s history.

In 2017, Lincoln City became the first non-league team in the history of the FA Cup to reach the quarter finals, when Danny Cowley’s Imps beat Premier League side Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor thanks to the now iconic injury-time winner by Sean Raggett.

This set up a luxurious fixture with Arsenal at The Emirates Stadium in March 2017. Lincoln made a very good account of themselves, but were eventually beaten 5-0 by a Gunners side that contained truly world-class talent, such as Alexis Sanchez, Aaron Ramsey and World Cup winner Olivier Giroud.

Two years later, Lincoln City became familiar with a specific Premier League side as they played Everton twice in a year in two different competitions.

The Imps travelled to Goodison Park in January 2019 for an FA Cup third round tie, which they were bitterly unlucky to lose 2-1 after Michael Bostwick’s goal.

In August it was then Everton’s turn to travel to Lincoln, as the two sides met in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the LNER Stadium. Lincoln took a first-minute lead through Harry Anderson before Everton turned it round to 2-1, and Bruno Andrade fired a volley into the top corner to level the scores for the Imps.

Further goals by Alex Iwobi and Brazilian international Richarlison won the game 4-2 for the Toffees, but Lincoln City left the field with their heads held high as they again took the game to top level opposition.

In September 2020, with fans not allowed in stadiums due to health and safety guidance brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln City faced Liverpool at the LNER Stadium in the Carabao Cup third round.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have won every major trophy in club football over the last five years, and their quality was on display as the then-Premier League champions beat the Imps 7-2 in an exciting encounter.

Tuesday’s clash with Southampton at 7.45pm will be the latest chapter in Lincoln City’s recent history with Premier League opposition. Could it be another famous away day for the Imps?

