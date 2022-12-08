Met Office issues yellow warning for ice for Lincolnshire

Brace yourselves for the cold and icy conditions

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice for large parts of the country, including in Lincolnshire.

The weather warning will be in place from 4pm on Thursday, December 8 until 12pm on Friday, December 9 with some disruption likely due to icy surfaces.

Temperatures in Lincoln are forecast to fall as low as -2° and the Met Office has said to expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The Met Office also said there will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Lincolnshire County Council’s expert gritter teams will be out in all hours to make the county’s routes as safe as possible.

