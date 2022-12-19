Mystery man saves choking baby’s life in Lincoln Asda

A Lincoln mum is appealing to find the hero who saved her baby’s life in a Lincoln shop last week so she can thank him properly for everything he did.

Hannah Welbourn, 34, was with her mum Theresa Redfern and baby boy Arlo, who turned one earlier this month, at the ASDA Living cafe in Lincoln during the afternoon of Friday, December 16.

She told The Lincolnite that Arlo was eating a quaver and everything was fine, but then he suddenly he started gagging and and struggling, so she shouted for help.

Hannah said: “We tried to do everything we could, including back slaps, but nothing was working. We were frantic and I was screaming around the store asking for help.

“He was not breathing and his mouth changed colour, purple, blue and then white, I was traumatised.

“Then this guy came out of nowhere and asked if he could get my son off my mum to help. He gave him some back slaps which dislodged the quaver and Arlo started breathing.

“As quick the man appeared he then vanished and I didn’t get chance to thank him properly and wanted to find out who he was.”

An ambulance was called prior to the mystery man stepping in to help, which arrived after he had gone. The first responders checked Arlo over and he was taken to hospital.

Hannah said Arlo had burst blood vessels in his face and had little blood spots, and his eyes and the bridge across his nose had swollen. The hospital checked Arlo over and the swelling has now gone down and the spots have gone.

Arlo has made a good recovery, but Hannah is still keen to find the man who saved her son’s life.

She can’t recall too much about what the man looked like, but thinks he had light grey hair and was in his late 50s.

She said he was wearing dark clothing with a body warmer over a jumper and remembers his wife saying he was a first aider.

Hannah added: “I want to say a huge thank you that he saved my son’s life. If he wasn’t there I don’t know what the outcome would have been as nothing my mum and I were doing was working.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now