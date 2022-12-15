New £2.2m building improves facilities at Lincoln Barracks

The family of a well-known Scunthorpe butcher who died of a brain tumour over 13 years ago are sponsoring research to find a cure and recently spoke to scientists and placed a tile on the Wall of Hope.

Clive Smith, who took over a butcher’s shop from his father Cyril on Frodingham Road, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM) brain tumour in January 2009. GBM is the most common type of primary high-grade brain tumour in adults, and the average survival time is just 12 to 18 months.

Despite two operations and radiotherapy, Clive sadly passed away in July that year at the age of 55.

The family, including his daughters Louise Smith and Amy Pearson, along with his wife Karen and cousin Julie Richardson, has been working with Brain Tumour Research and held a ball at Clive’s beloved Scunthorpe United FC, also the venue of his wake, to mark the 10th anniversary of his death. Over 120 guests attended and more than £3,300 was raised for Brain Tumour Research .

On December 12, 2022, dental nurse Louise, 41, and teacher Amy, 39, were invited to the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London, where scientists are leading the way in GBM research.

Sisters Louise and Amy were among a select group of supporters given the opportunity to tour the labs led by principal investigator Professor Silvia Marino. They spoke to scientists about their work to find a cure for the disease, before placing tiles on the Wall of Hope.

Each tile placed represents the £2,740 it costs to fund a day of research and celebrates the fundraising achievements of the family or supporter involved – see more information here on Sponsoring a Day of research.

Amy said: “Before Dad was diagnosed, we’d never heard of anyone dying from a brain tumour. It was such a shock to lose him so quickly.

“Much more funding needs to go into research because treatments for brain tumour patients have barely changed for decades. We are doing our best to raise awareness and funds to make a difference.

“It was heartening to hear from the scientists at Queen Mary that breakthroughs are being made in the quest to find a cure.”

Her sister Louise said: “It was such a shock to learn dad had an aggressive and incurable brain tumour. He had been really tired in the run-up to Christmas, often falling asleep, but that’s pretty normal for a butcher during the festive period.

“When he started to struggle doing his books in January, dad decided to go to the GP for ‘an MOT’. He never complained about headaches, so I don’t know if he was just protecting us.

“Despite treatment, dad declined very quickly and passed away before he had a chance to start chemotherapy. He and mum didn’t quite get to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary and dad missed out on seeing Amy and me get married and on meeting his four grandchildren.

“Aside from his work and Scunthorpe United, he was a very involved dad. His family meant everything to him.”

Matt Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are grateful to Louise and Amy for their support.

“Clive’s story reminds us that just 12% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50% across all cancers. We cannot allow this desperate situation to continue. Brain Tumour Research is determined to change outcomes for brain tumour patients and ultimately find a cure.”

The charity said that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, “yet historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease”.

