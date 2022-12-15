Police warning over children playing on ice at Lincoln lake
Four children died at icy lake in Solihull
Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning about playing on the ice at a Lincoln lake after four children sadly died in Solihull.
Police were called to a report of children playing on the ice at Hartsholme Lake during the afternoon of Wednesday, December 14.
This comes after a six-year-old boy recently became the fourth child to die after falling into the icy Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull, in the West Midlands, last week. The deaths of the other three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, were announced on Monday.
This has prompted warnings from emergency services around the county and, after children were playing at an icy lake in Lincoln, Lincolnshire Police said: “This may look like a picturesque frozen lake, but the ice is thin and unstable.
“After the upsetting news in Solihull this week, we cannot overstate how dangerous this is; falling into freezing water through ice can be fatal in minutes.
“Please make sure you educate your children about the dangers of ice and cold water!”
