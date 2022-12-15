Police warning over children playing on ice at Lincoln lake

New garages to provide a state-of-the-art environment for an Army Reserve Squadron has opened after a £2.2 million pound project to improve facilities at Sobraon Barracks in Lincoln.

The new garages will be the vehicle servicing central to the work of 160 Transport Squadron, an Army Reserve Squadron which is part of the 158 Royal Logistics Corps.

The squadron hopes the addition of a new gym, changing facilities, classrooms, meeting rooms and modern access will attract more Reserves to join them.

The building was officially opened at the end of November by Colonel P Stone VR, RLC Corps Colonel Reserves, who said: “It’s a privilege to be invited to open a building. I joined the Army in 1984 as a Private, so to be asked to do something like this is great. If my name’s on there, I’ll be so chuffed!

“The future for Reserves is about making things better. This is a step change in the facilities we offer. We have to encourage people and make the offer attractive to those we want to join. In the RLC Reserves, we’ve got plenty of opportunities, lots of different trades and vacancies.“

The opening event also provided the opportunity for some awards to be presented. Captain Bruce Sanderson was presented with the General Officer Commanding’s Commendation for his work on the project.

With 24 years Regular service and 23 years Reserve service, he is due to retire next year.

Sergeant White was presented with a letter of thanks from King Charles for his work on Operation London Bridge, the funeral plan for Queen Elizabeth II. He was part of the driving contingent moving troops to various locations within London.

His presentation was made by Lt Col Anna Smiles MBE, Commanding Officer of 158 Regiment Royal Logistics Corps.

The new building was funded through the Defence Infrastructure Organisation and managed by the East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association Estates Team. The architects were Allan Joyce Architects.

The build itself was delayed by setbacks with the supply of materials and trades during the coronavirus lockdown. Parts of the old building haven been retained: some stonework featuring the names of the previous barracks – Maitland and Steinkirk – has been incorporated into the new build.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.