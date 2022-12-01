New dawn at Scunthorpe United as deal agreed for local takeover of club

The Peter Swann era is very nearly over at Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United will be taken over by a local consortium, as a deal is finally agreed for the acquisition of the club from Peter Swann.

The Vanarama National League side have seen a fall from grace in recent years, dropping from a sustainable League One team with promotion aspirations to a non-league club in just four years.

In that time there have been eight managers who have all struggled to prevent the downward spiral of the club, and hostility between fans and the board of directors only served to rise as time went on.

Peter Swann has been the subject of protests and fan pressure for many months now, with supporters accusing him of not only being a trigger-happy sacker of managers, but also not offering proper investment to the club.

Protests were held throughout last season, with fans even locking the gates at Glanford Park before a match, as the club’s relegation to the National League was sealed for the first time in 72 years.

However, the Iron has confirmed on Thursday that a deal has been agreed for the acquisition of the football club by a local group, headed by Simon Elliott and Ian Sharp.

Peter Swann, who resigned as chairman in March but remained a majority shareholder until now, said: “We needed to ensure that the club wages for November were paid as soon as possible, which will happen later today or tomorrow thanks to the deal and ensure the long-term future of the football club with new investment.”

The club says it will now work with the new owners during the final due diligence and transition into full ownership “over the coming weeks.”

Scunthorpe United say more details will follow in due course, but for now fans are celebrating at the prospect of a bright future under new owners.

Fortunes need to turn around quickly for the Iron, as they sit 23rd in the National League table after 21 games – staring an unthinkable back-to-back relegation in the face.

