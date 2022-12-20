Plans for Lincolnshire YMCA to acquire St Giles Community Centre

It will be discussed by the council’s executive

City of Lincoln Council’s Executive will discuss plans for an asset transfer of St Giles Community Centre to Lincolnshire YMCA next month.

At Executive on 3 January, 2023, members will discuss proposals, which, subject to funding from the national Youth Investment Fund would see St Giles Community Centre transferred to Lincolnshire YMCA.

St Giles Community Centre, which is due to end a licence agreement with Lincolnshire County Council at the end of 2022, has had low community use for some years now.

Previously a youth centre was located next to the community centre but was subject to an arson attack in September 2016 which resulted in the building being demolished.

Lincolnshire YMCA has now submitted a community asset transfer application to City of Lincoln Council which would involve the transfer of responsibility for the centre from the council to the organisation.

A successful asset transfer and funding bid would see £1.5 million capital investment in the premises to improve and enhance the building as a community facility.

The asset transfer would be dependent on a successful bid to the national Youth Investment Fund.

This is a £368 million fund that aims to drive positive outcomes for young people through the creation, expansion and improvement of youth facilities and services.

Cllr Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council said: “This proposal would not only see £1.5 million invested into the premises, but also improve access for all within the centre and improved facilities and activities for children and young people.

“Subject to funding and approval, the majority of current users will be able to continue using an improved building. Where this is not possible capacity is available at Sudbrooke Drive Community Centre.

“I look forward to discussing this further with fellow members of Executive next month.”