Reflections 2022: Victoria Atkins – A tough year for our great country
The milestones of the year, from Louth and Horncastle’s MP
Victoria Atkins is the Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle
This year has been tough for our great country. History will remember 2022 for the day that we all knew must come but hoped somehow would not: the death of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We can take some comfort from the fact that Her late Majesty saw the country unite in joy to show our appreciation and love for her during the Platinum Jubilee.
In the constituency of Louth & Horncastle alone there were celebrations in every town and village. It was a joy to attend many celebrations, from tea parties to dog shows! It was a particular honour to present the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal to Coastguard volunteers from Mablethorpe, Skegness and Donna Nook for their in work keeping us safe in the sea.
As the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, I am working with Treasury colleagues to tackle inflation, exacerbated by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, which continues to plague economies across world. We are doing this through restoring stability, growing the economy and working hard to protect the vulnerable. We are delivering a £37 billion of cost-of-living support package, protecting the Triple Lock and investing in the NHS and schools – the highest real terms spending on schools in history.
I have been a leading voice in Westminster for the need to provide financial support to the 1.7 million households, many of which are in Lincolnshire, who are off the grid. I am delighted that the Chancellor announced a doubling in support in the Autumn Statement and am pressing for this to be delivered to households as quickly as possible.
Nevertheless, the rise in cost of living is a worry for many. This is why I hosted a Winter Support Summit recently with over 70 local organisations to discuss how we can work together to help people access support in the coming months. The event helped connect organisations so we can ensure support is more coordinated. In the new year I will be publishing a support booklet drawing all of these organisations and sources of help together. I would like to reassure constituents that support is available, and I would encourage anyone needing support to visit www.helpforhouseholds.gov.uk, contact their local council or their local MP who can advise on sources of government and non-government support.
My work to support local projects has also continued. I am pleased to have helped secure funding from Lincolnshire County Council to roll out to the 48 fire engines in Lincolnshire an adaptor that enables fire services to access farm water sources such as bowsers and tankers. I was proud to nominate Ian Watson of Louth Park Farm for the NFU Hero Community Award for his work leading this scheme. The NFU judges clearly agreed because Ian won the region’s award!
We also celebrated a double century for Louth Cricket Club – the oldest cricket club in Lincolnshire! Louth turned out in full to support our team play an England All Stars XI, captained by the legendary Mark Ramprakash, to celebrate the Club’s extraordinary anniversary. Here’s to the next double century! The Woodhall Spa Forties Festival swung back into action after the pandemic with music, entertainment, great food – and, of course, Thumper the Lancaster – bringing joy to the village. It was great to be back behind Dads Army Bar in Jubilee Park helping pour beer and welcome thousands of thirsty visitors to the constituency.
As we look towards 2023 our coastline will see the first signs of progress with the £24 million Mablethorpe Towns Deal Fund investment.
Finally, I would like to wish you all a merry Christmas and happy new year.