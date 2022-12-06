Scunthorpe trio jailed for combined total of two decades for violently robbing man

Three men have been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment after they violently robbed a man for £40 in cash and left him with a fractured skull in July last year.

Darren Dawson, aged 33, of Smith Street, Scunthorpe and Thomas Mobbs, aged 37 of Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe were both sentenced to seven years imprisonment. A third man, Zack Tingle, aged 27 of Berkley Street, Scunthorpe was handed a six-year prison sentence.

All three men appeared at Grimsby Crown Court on Friday 2 December for sentencing following a four-day trial which commenced on Monday 28 November after all three men entered not guilty pleas at an earlier date.

On Monday 19 July a man was walking home after visiting a pub on Oswald Road in Scunthorpe for some food when he was approached by the three men at around 8pm on Teal Street.

In an unprovoked attack the man was repeatedly punched in the face as the men demanded money from him and attempted to take his bag.

As the man had no cash on him, with broken glasses, swelling and cuts to his nose, Dawson, Mobbs and Tingle dragged the man to an ATM on Frodingham Road and threatened him to make a cash withdrawal for £40 cash before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for a fractured skull as a result of the incident.

Detective Constable Scott Belton leading the investigation said: “This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent member of the public who was attacked, assaulted and robbed purely because he was dressed smartly, and they believed he had money.

“As a result of their violent actions, these three men have left a man with a lifelong head injury.

“I hope this outcome at court provides the victim and members of the public with some reassurance that these men can no longer cause fear or harm within our communities.

“Violent crime and robbery will not be tolerated, and we will do everything we can to seek justice for victims to ensure our residents feel safe and criminals are punished.

