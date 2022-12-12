Speeding driver jailed for crashing into crowd at Lincoln car meet

Four people were injured in the crash

A speeding driver who seriously injured four people when he crashed into another vehicle and a crowd during a an unofficial Lincoln car meet was jailed for 32 months.

Robert Haines, 33, of Reedbush Avenue, Cherry Willingham, was travelling at 78mph shortly before he smashed into a Citroen car which was emerging correctly from Whisby Way in Lincoln.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Haines’ Vauxhall Vectra left the road and injured three pedestrians. The Citroen car which was being driven by Morgan Beal was thrown into the air and travelled 33 metres.

Three pedestrians were seriously injured in the collision along with Mr Beal who has had to postpone his career as a nurse and may yet lose his leg.

Leanne Summers, prosecuting, said the crash occurred during an unofficial car meet at around 10.15pm on August 21 last year.

Miss Summers said the driver of the car which was struck by Haines, Mr Beal, had been advised it was safe to pull out by a person who was trying to marshall the traffic.

Despite this advice Mr Beal wanted to look himself and emerged slowly from Whisby Way onto Whisby Road. Miss Summers told the court his car was then struck by Haines who travelling at speed along Whisby Road in his Vauxhall Vectra.

Mr Haines vehicle then left the carriageway and injured three pedestrians, Miss Summers added.

A vehicle examiner estimated Haines was travelling at 78mph around 21 metres prior to the collision.

Miss Summers said at the time of the collision, another motorist, Bailey Davis, 20, of Chestnut Street, Ruskington, was travelling behind Haines in a Toyota Celica

The vehicle examiner estimated Davis was travelling at around 51-53mph. At the scene Haines told an ambulance worker he had been travelling at between 85 and 90 mph.

In a prepared statement Haines admitted driving up the road previously and said Davis had been tailgating him. Davis said he was not speeding.

Miss Summers said all three pedestrians were seriously injured and taken to hospital. Victim impact statements from all three victims were read out by Miss Summers.

Kye Whittaker described how he spent two and half weeks in an induced coma at Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, and suffered a brain injury and multiple fractures which required the insertion of metal plates and skin grafts.

Charlie Baxter said she also spent four weeks in the same hospital with multiple fractures that have left her unable to work or play on the floor with her young child.

Ryan Quickfall spent the longest time in hospital, requiring five months of surgery and rehabilitation after suffering a serious brain injury and multiple fractures.

Mr Beal also suffered multiple fractures. Haines, pleaded guilty to four charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced 32 months imprisonment.

He was also disqualified from driving for 76 months and must pass an extended retest. Passing sentence Judge Sjolin Knight told Haines his driving was “palpably dangerous.”

Judge Sjolin Knight told Davis, who admitted careless driving, he was not legally responsible for the crash involving Haines and Beal. The court heard Davis was a carer for his mother.

He was fined £500 and had his driving licence endorsed with nine penalty points.

Inspector James Kirk led the investigation. He said: “This was a catastrophic collision that was entirely preventable. The injuries sustained and the heartache felt by the victims and their families cannot be underestimated.

“Protecting our public from serious road harm is a priority for Lincolnshire Police and we will not tolerate poor driver behaviour such as that presented in Lincoln Crown Court today (12 December).

“We welcome the sentences imposed and hope that this is a stark reminder of the consequences for anyone who considers driving in a similar manner on the county’s roads in the future.”

