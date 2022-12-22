Suspected ‘drunk’ lorry driver dies after A1 crash arrest
He fell unwell after his arrest but died in hospital
We attended a report of a collision on the A1 at Colsterworth yesterday (21 December), just before 4pm.
An HGV had left the southbound carriageway. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving over the legal alcohol limit.
He was taken to Grantham police station where shortly after he became unwell and was taken to hospital, but sadly died. His family have been informed.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as per normal in these circumstances.
The A1 was closed to allow for scene examination and has now reopened.
We are appealing for witnesses who were travelling southbound on the A1 at Colsterworth and saw the HGV travelling on the A1 shortly before or as it left the carriageway.
We’d also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage that will assist the investigation. If you can assist please contact 101 quoting incident 261 of 21 December 2022.