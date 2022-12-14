Three council buildings up for sale for total of £1.6m as county looks to sell off 40% of estate

County council looking to make some cash from empty offices

Lincolnshire County Council is selling off three of its buildings in Lincoln for a total of £1.6 million.

The county is advertising 9/11, 13 and 15/17 The Avenue for sale through Lambert, Smith and Hampton, as it looks to reduce its estate by 40% amidst staff working from home.

The three properties, which cover a total floor area of 15,780sqft can be bought as a whole or as up to three lots.

All three are Victorian aged, built around 1890-1900s in solid brick with a pitched slate roof and were most recently used as offices for the authority.

The prices are as follows:

Lot 1: 9/11 The Avenue, 6,049sqft floor space, £575,000

Lot 2: 13 The Avenue, 3,208sqft floor space, £425,000

Lot 3: 15/17 The Avenue, 6,523sqft floor space, £600,000

A brochure about the properties issued by the agents said the homes would suit a “variety of uses” and were “prominently situated adjacent to a popular city centre thoroughfare”.

Whoever buys the properties, however, will have to close up any openings to the rears which back on to the council’s staff car park.

Conservative Executive Member for Property Councillor Richard Butroid told the authority’s Full Council on Friday that bosses were currently carrying out a “full survey and appraisal” of all the campus buildings.

“We are looking for a 40% reduction across our whole estate, and that would include potentially this campus as well,” he said.

The council has carried out a series of surveys with staff to define the authority’s current and future requirements for the next five to 10 years.

A full report is hoped to appear before scrutiny members by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

